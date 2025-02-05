ISL: Bagan's 9th home win secures play-off berth

A dominant Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Punjab FC 3-0 to become the first team this season to qualify for the play-offs of the Indian Super League (ISL) in Kolkata on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Mohun Bagan leads the table with 46 points from 20 matches. Photograph: ISL/X

After the win, Mohun Bagan have 46 points from 20 games on the back of 14 victories and four draws to continue to top the table.

A brilliant second-half brace from Jamie Maclaren (56th and 90th minutes) and a composed finish from Liston Colaco (63rd) sealed all three points for the league leaders. This was also their ninth consecutive win at home and 12th clean sheet in the current campaign.

The Mariners started the game with a lot of flair and panache as they made some dangerous moves down the middle involving Greg Stewart. The Scotsman had a glorious opportunity to put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute when he forced a save from Ravi Kumar.

Despite the early momentum, the hosts weren't able to break down the Punjab FC backline and create enough openings ahead of the drinks break.

Mohun Bagan had a fantastic opportunity right before the half-time break as they opened up the Punjab FC backline on a fast counter attack. However, a ricochet fell kindly to Liston, who chased the ball and unleashed a shot from long range. But, it was too weak to put Ravi Kumar in danger.

Jose Molina introduced Ashique Kuruniyan at the start of the second half, replacing Asish Rai to restructure the backline for the Mariners. Subhasish Bose shifted to a centre-back role beside Alberto Rodriguez, allowing Ashique to play as a left-back, while Dippendu Biswas went to a right-back role.

Punjab FC's biggest chance of the game came in the 55th minute when Abhishek Meetei set up Ezequiel Vidal on the left flank. The Argentine found Petros Giakoumakis in space in the penalty area. However, the Greek forward's eventual effort struck the post on its way out.

Just a minute later, Mohun Bagan Super Giant made Punjab FC pay with a fantastic goal from Maclaren in the 56th minute. It all started with Dippendu's cross from the right flank and Maclaren showed great composure to control the ball before nestling it into the net past Ravi Kumar.

The home side extended their lead in the 63rd minute when Liston made a run down the left flank before nestling the ball into the net from a tight angle. Stewart was in the vicinity which made things tough for the Punjab FC defenders and Ravi in goal.

Things got complicated for the visitors when a heavy touch from Asish Pradhan in the danger area saw Cummings retrieve possession before he squared it to Maclaren, who slotted it past Ravi to complete his brace in the 90th minute.