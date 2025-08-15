HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Ankita breaks 2000m steeplechase NR in Israel

Ankita breaks 2000m steeplechase NR in Israel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 15, 2025 19:24 IST

x

Ankita Dhyani

IMAGE: Ankita Dhyani clocked six minute 13.92 seconds to better the previous national mark of 6:14.38, held by Parul Chaudhary. Photograph: ANI Photo

Olympian Ankita Dhyani broke the women's 2000m steeplechase national record while winning gold at the Grand Slam Jerusalem athletics meet in Israel.

The 23-year-old Ankita clocked 6-minute 13.92 seconds to better the previous national mark of 6:14.38, held by Parul Chaudhary.

With the ranking points she earned from the win on Thursday, Ankita boosted her chances of qualifying for 3000m steeplechase for the World Championships in Tokyo next month through world ranking quota.

"Yes, under the rules, the performance of 2000m steeplechase will be counted for world ranking purposes in 3000m

steeplechase for the World Championships in Tokyo. It is an existing rule," Radhakrishnan Nair, chief coach of the Indian National Athletics team, told PTI.

 

The Grand Slam Jerusalem is a World Athletics Continental Tour silver level (Category B) event.

Israel's Adva Cohen and Denmark's Juliane Hvid finished second and third after clocking 6:15.20 and 6:17.80 respectively.

Ankita secured a silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase race at the World University Games last month, where she clocked a personal best time of 9:31.99.

She took part in the women's 5000m at the 2024 Olympics. She won a 5000m bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok.

She also won a gold each in the women's 5000m and 3000m steeplechase events at the Uttarakhand National Games earlier this year. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Manu Bhaker's National Anthem Tribute
Manu Bhaker's National Anthem Tribute
Why A Chess Master Has Complained Against AICF
Why A Chess Master Has Complained Against AICF
Will Ronaldo play in India? FC Goa drawn with Al Nassr
Will Ronaldo play in India? FC Goa drawn with Al Nassr
Confirmed! Messi to visit India in December
Confirmed! Messi to visit India in December
Modi vows all-round growth with new Sports Policy
Modi vows all-round growth with new Sports Policy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Iconic Sholay Dialogues

webstory image 2

7 Hidden Gems For A Quick I-Day Weekend Holiday

webstory image 3

14 Places In India & Abroad From The Freedom Movement

VIDEOS

'Punished enemies beyond imagination': PM salutes Op Sindoor heroes4:31

'Punished enemies beyond imagination': PM salutes Op...

Rahul gets soaked in rain as Kharge hoists flag at Congress I-Day event1:04

Rahul gets soaked in rain as Kharge hoists flag at...

BSF soldiers celebrate Independence Day at Attari Wagah border 2:21

BSF soldiers celebrate Independence Day at Attari Wagah...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV