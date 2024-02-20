News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Andreas Brehme, hero of 1990 World Cup, passes away at 63

Andreas Brehme, hero of 1990 World Cup, passes away at 63

February 20, 2024 15:41 IST
Andreas Brehme

IMAGE: German soccer legend Andreas Brehme poses after being included into the Hall of Fame, a permanent exhibition honouring German soccer legends at the German Football Museum in Dortmund, Germany. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/Reuters

FIFA World Cup winner Andreas Brehme, whose late penalty in the 1990 final against Argentina in Italy handed Germany their third world title, has died at the age of 63, his former club Kaiserslautern said on Tuesday.

The attacking full-back and dead-ball specialist became an instant Germany football legend when his spot kick earned them a 1-0 victory over Diego Maradona's Argentina in the World Cup final in Rome.

 

"FCK mourns the passing of Andreas Brehme," Kaiserslautern said. "He wore the Red Devils' shirt for a total of 10 years and became German champion and German Cup winner with FCK."

"In 1990 he fired the German national team to the World Cup title with his penalty and became a football legend. The FCK family is in deep mourning and our thoughts are with Andi's family and friends."

Brehme also played for Bayern Munich and Inter Milan among others before retiring in 1998. He won 86 caps for Germany, scoring eight goals, including the one he is best remembered for.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

