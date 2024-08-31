Ancelotti unfazed despite Real Madrid disastrous start to La Liga season

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action vs Las Palmas. Photograph: Borja Suarez

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday he is happy with how new signing Kylian Mbappe is settling into life with the Spanish soccer giants and he has no concerns about his team's slow start to the LaLiga season.

France captain Mbappe, who joined Real from Paris St Germain in June, scored in a 2-0 win over Europa League champions Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final three weeks ago but has yet to find the net in three LaLiga games.

Playing in the centre forward spot as left winger Vinicius Jr's partner, Mbappe has missed several chances and struggled to link up with his new team mates in disappointing draws at Mallorca and Las Palmas and in a dour home win against Real Valladolid.

"(Mbappe) is playing very well even if he hasn't scored yet. His influence creates danger. Him settling in here is not a problem," Ancelotti told a press conference ahead of his side hosting Real Betis on Sunday.

"For me (Vinicius and Mbappe) are teaming up well, the offensive work is being done very well. It hasn't been a problem because we've scored goals in every game.

"With time, they will team up better, not just Vini with Mbappe, but Mbappe with the midfielders as well. Offensively we don't have a problem. We haven't had it these years and we're not going to have it now that we have the best strikers in the world."

After a season in which they won the LaLiga and Champions League double, Ancelotti said he thinks criticism for a slow start to the domestic season is only natural.

The champions are currently fourth in the standings with five points, four behind leaders Barcelona who started the season with three consecutive wins.

"It's absolutely normal (the criticism) because the demands on this team are at their highest. We are going to be criticised until May. This is normal for us," Ancelotti said.

"We are not happy, but not because we are four points behind (Barcelona). It's because we didn't play well so far. The season is very long and that (points difference) doesn't mean much.

"We are trying to solve our problems. So far we have not been able to have a compact block and we have to improve this. I have talked about it with the players and they agree. When the problem is clear, it is easy to fix it," he said.

Girona confident they can be "contenders on all fronts" says Coach Michel

IMAGE: Girona coach Michel watches on during the La Liga match vs Atletico Madrid. Photograph: Isabel Infantes

Girona manager Michel said on Saturday he is confident his side have what it takes to be contenders for the LaLiga, Champions League and Copa del Rey titles after a season in which they lit up Spanish soccer as a surprise package.

Backed by the wealth of their Abu Dhabi owners and only four years after being promoted to Spain's first division, Girona went toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the title race last season, beating Catalonia rivals Barcelona twice before finishing third and qualifying for European football for the first time.

"We have a balanced squad, perfect to go out there and compete in all competitions," Michel told a press conference ahead of his side's LaLiga clash at Sevilla on Sunday.

"We are the team that recovered the most balls in the opposition's half in the first three matches of the season, a step up from last year, when we were sixth from bottom.

"I really don't care about the system we use, I care about our performance on the pitch, the way of doing things. We want numerical superiority with the ball and to regain it as quickly as possible."

Enrique happy with PSG's squad quality

IMAGE: Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique watches on during a Ligue 1 match vs Lyon. Photograph: Isabel Infantes

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique said on Saturday he is pleased with the Ligue 1 club's business in the summer transfer window and is now focused on bringing out the best in his players.

Having lost forward Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid, the reigning French champions signed highly rated defensive midfielder Joao Neves, winger Desire Doue, centre back Willian Pacho and goalkeeper Matvei Safonov in the close season.

But just as they search for a goal scorer to replace Mbappe, they have suffered a blow after an injury to striker Goncalo Ramos, who is expected to be out for up to three months.

"We want to sign players, and their prices were very high. I have the players I have, I'm happy with their level, now I have to develop their potential," Enrique told reporters on the eve of Sunday's Ligue 1 clash at Lille.