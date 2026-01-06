HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Anahat enters British Junior Open squash final

Source: PTI
January 06, 2026 14:33 IST

Anahat Singh

IMAGE: Anahat Singh will meet European junior champion and second seed Lauren Baltayan of France in the summit clash. Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Top-seeded Indian Anahat Singh registered a fine win over Egypt's Malika El Karaksy in the semifinals to storm into her maiden women's under-19 final at the prestigious British Junior Open squash in Birmingham.

The 17-year-old, winner of 12 PSA Tour titles, secured a 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 win over Malika in just 28 minutes at the University of Birmingham.

Anahat will meet European junior champion and second seed Lauren Baltayan of France in the summit clash.

 

This is Anahat's ninth British Junior Open final across age-groups, as she aims to become only the second Indian to win the U-19 title after Joshna Chinappa in 2005.

Anahat, who beat Malika in the BJO U-17 final and the World Junior Championships quarterfinals last year, kept attacking the front corners and converted those opportunities into winners to close out the contest in straight games in what is the 100th anniversary edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Aryaveer Dewan, the second seed in the boys' U-17 category, went down in the semifinals to Egypt's Philopater Saleh (3/4) 9-11, 5-11, 7-11.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
