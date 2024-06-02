News
Amit Panghal qualifies for Paris Olympics

Amit Panghal qualifies for Paris Olympics

Last updated on: June 02, 2024 14:21 IST
Amit Panghal

IMAGE: Amit Panghal scored a 5-0 victory over China's Chuang Liu in the 51kg quarterfinals of the 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok for a ticket to his second Olympic Games. Photograph: SAI Media/X

World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal qualified for the Paris Olympic after defeating China's Chuang Liu in the 51kg quarter-finals of the second World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok on Sunday.

Panghal, India's lone male World Championships silver medallist, scored a 5-0 victory over Liu for a ticket to his second Olympic Games.

 

He joins the quartet of Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), who all have already sealed Olympic berths.

Panghal had only one shot at making the Paris Olympics after losing out to World Championships bronze medallist Deepak Bhoria in the selection assessment for the earlier two qualifying events, and the 2018 Asian Games champion made most of his opportunity.

Later in the day, Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Sachin Siwach (57kg) will also look to secure Olympic quotas.

