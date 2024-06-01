News
French Open PIX: Rybakina eases into fourth round

June 01, 2024 17:41 IST
Images from Day 7 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on Saturday.

<

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina, a former Wimbledon champion, is looking to improve on her best performance of quarter-finalist on the Paris red clay, in 2021. Photographs: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

World number four Elena Rybakina continued to fly under the radar as she enjoyed a routine 6-4, 6-2 win over Belgium's Elise Mertens at the French Open on Saturday to ease into the fourth round.

 

Rybakina, a former Wimbledon champion, is looking to improve on her best performance of quarter-finalist on the Paris red clay, in 2021.



The Russian-born Kazakh lost her serve twice in the first set but maintained the upper hand by breaking all of the Belgian's remaining serves in the set.

Strong shots and better serving in the second set allowed the 24-year-old Rybakina to end the match in little over an hour.

Source: REUTERS
