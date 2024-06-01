T20 WC Warm-up: Pant slams fifty, Pandya back in form!

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant bats during the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rishabh Pant reinforced his claim for a berth in India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup as the first-choice wicketkeeper batter stroked an impressive half-century to guide his side to 182/5 against Bangladesh in a warm-up match in New York on Saturday.

Pant, who was making his India comeback after that horrific car accident in December 2022, retired after smashing a quickfire 53 from 32 balls, hitting four sixes and as many sixes, on a slightly slow pitch.

But the knock has certainly given him an edge over Sanju Samson in the perceived competition for the wicketkeeper-batter slot.



Samson too played the match as opener along with skipper Rohit Sharma (23 from 19 balls) as Virat Kohli, who was expected to open, skipped the match after he arrived in New York only on Friday.



However, Samson, who had a fine run in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, was trapped in front of the wicket for a 6-ball 1 by left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam.



There were also handy contributions by Suryakumar Yadav (31 from 18 balls) and Hardik Pandya (40 not out from 23 balls) as India moved to a competitive total despite not having any single big partnership in their innings.



But the primary architect of that fighting total was Pant.



Pant, who returned to competitive cricket during the IPL 2024, had shown excellent touch for Delhi Capitals while making 287 runs from 13 matches with three fifties and at a strike-rate of 155.

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/X

The left-hander continued his fine touch here too, carting Bangladesh bowlers around.



There were those typical Pant shots, which are hard to describe, such as a stand-still flick off Sowmya Sarkar to fine-leg for a boundary or that one-handed six off off-spinner Mahmudullah Riyaz.



Pant, who smashed Shakib Al Hasan for two successive sixes, raced to his fifty from just 32 balls with a boundary off Shakib before walking back to the pavilion.



Shivam Dube, who was dropped on four, could not exploit the let-off and was dismissed for a 16-ball 14 as India slipped to 130/4 in the 15th over.



India were in need of some acceleration and Pandya provided just that. Pandya, who was dropped on 26, slammed three consecutive sixes off left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam which were a treat to watch for their power and neat execution.



His innings and confidence might have immensely pleased the team management and himself after a modest outing as Mumbai Indians' captain in a season where he was subjected to intense professional and personal scrutiny.



Bangladesh also suffered an early scare as Islam walked off just before bowling the final ball of the innings, as Tanzim Hasan completed the over.



Now, it's over to Indian bowlers to tick a few boxes ahead of their World Cup opener against Ireland on June 5 in New York.