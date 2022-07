The 44th Chess Olympiad event begins in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

India will field three teams each in the Open and women's sections respectively.

A record 188 teams will take part in the Open section while 162 teams feature in the women's competition.

IMAGE: Children dressed as chess pieces perform at an event in Chennai on July 26, 2022, ahead of the Chess Olympiad 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The torch for the Chess Olympiad reaches its destination after being taken to 75 cities in a span of 40 days, July 27, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com