The Thalaiva had a teenage visitor over the weekend.

IMAGE: Thalaiva -- the one and only Rajinikanth -- receives a chessboard from Chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaaahead of the 44th International Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo

