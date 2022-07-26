Chess Fever Grips Chennai

IMAGE: India's chess legend Viswanathan Anand received a specially made milk packet to celebrate the coming Chess Olympiad. Photograph: Viswanathan Anand/Twitter

Former world champion Vishy Anand had a pleasant surprise on Tuesday morning as he got his milk delivered in a special packet to celebrate Chennai's coming Chess Olympiad.

"'hen your morning milk is delivered like this …. @AavinTN @CMOTamilnadu @FIDE_chess @aicfchess #chennaichess2022 VanakamChessChennai', tweeted Anand, who will be the mentor for the Indian team at the Olympiad.

Chennai sports a chequered look these days with bridges in city painted in black and white squares to resemble the chess board, while the city's metros display chess boards and Thambi, the Chess Olympiad mascot.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held at Poonjeri village in Mamallapuram also known as Mahabalipuram -- a UNESCO heritage site, situated around 50 kilometres from Chennai.

IMAGE: Police officers play a game of chess in Chennai. Photograph: All India Chess Federation/Twitter

Even police officers on duty at the venue couldn't resist trying their hand at a game of chess.

'SINGHAMS ON BOARD Officers of @tnpoliceoffl enjoyed a game of chess at the venue of the 44th #ChessOlympiad The #chess fever is for real', the All India Chess Federation tweeted.

The Chess Olympiad, which will be held at the Four Point by Sheraton hotel from July 28 to August 10, has attracted a record 187 countries, with 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's sections.

30 Indians will play in the Chennai Olympiad. Previously, at best 10 players played in the same Olympiad.