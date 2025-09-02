All eyes on Praggnanandhaa at Grand Swiss

IMAGE: Praggnanandhaa enjoys a seemingly insurmountable lead in points over his nearest rivals in the current year. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Praggnanandhaa/X

India's top-ranked Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will be keen to seal his Candidates tournament 2026 berth, taming a strong field in the FIDE Grand Swiss that begins in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Wednesday.

The 11-round tournament, which carries a total prize pool of $6,25,000 in the open section and $2,30,000 in the women's section, will see the top two players entering the Candidates in the open and women's categories.

Praggnanandhaa is almost assured of his place in the Candidates thanks to a healthy lead that he enjoys in the performance category qualifier for 2025.

The Candidates consists of eight contestants with one player qualifying on his performance in the FIDE circuit in 2024 and 2025, two players from Grand Swiss, three players from World Cup to be held in Goa in October-November this year and and two players based on six months of highest rating average.

Fabiano Caruana of the US has already made it to the Candidates thanks to his brilliant run in 2024.

Praggnanandhaa enjoys a seemingly insurmountable lead in points over his nearest rivals in the current year, unless something catastrophic happens to his fortunes.

While World Champion D Gukesh will also be participating, it does not hamper Praggnanandhaa's chances.

But Gukesh's presence in the Grand Swiss as the world champion is a rare sight in itself, and is a testament to his commitment to continue to prove himself at the big events.

Arjun Erigaisi would have been closer to a Candidates' berth had Praggnanandhaa been not in picture as the best performer in 2025, but the Indian ace still has a few more events to prove himself a worthy contender for the event.

Vidit Gujrathi, who had qualified for the previous Candidates as a Grand Swiss winner in 2023, needs to find his peak form here after a few below par outings.

There are a host of other Indians in the open section like P

Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin, and Pranav Venkatesh and they will be banking upon some good results in this strong tournament.

Harikrishna has the experience, Nihal has the firepower, and world junior champion Pranav has some recent results backing him, but it remains to be seen who finds the form here at the right time.

Divya Deshmukh, who recently won the women's World Cup has decided to play in the open section and has been given a wild card.

Divya and Koneru Humpy have already qualified to the women's Candidates after their virtuoso performance in the World Cup where they met in the title clash.

However, Humpy has decided not to play in the Grand Swiss as it does not affect her chances.

In the women's section, the Indian challenge will be spearheaded by D Harika who has the company of last edition's winner R Vaishali and Vantika Agrawal.

The opening ceremony is slated for Wednesday followed by the draw of lots and the first round will begin on Thursday.