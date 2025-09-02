'Don't know why Root reacted that way'

'I just said, ‘you're looking in great shape' and then it turned into a lot of abuse and all of that.'

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root were involved in an intense verbal duel during the fifth Test at The Oval. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

One of the standout performers in the recent Test series against England, India pacer Prasidh Krishna has opened up about his on-field exchange with Joe Root during the fifth and final Test at The Oval, saying he did not understand why the senior batter reacted in am extreme manner.

Prasidh and Root were involved in an intense verbal altercation during the game, which India won by six runs to draw the series 2-2.

“I don't know why Rooty reacted (that way). I just said, ‘you're looking in great shape' and then it turned into a lot of abuse and all of that," he said on ESPNCricinfo.

"I did go and speak to most of them -- including Root. I asked him what happened. He said, ‘I thought you abused me'. I said, ‘No', and he replied, ‘I actually just wanted to get myself going as well, so I had to pump myself up.

"That's what I love about the sport -- that's the way I've always played it. To see everybody, and especially a legend like him, putting it all out there and fighting for the team, even today, that's something for everyone to learn.

"You're out there to fight, to win battles. Sometimes it takes a lot more than just skill; it takes a lot of mental grit to be part of that journey,” he added.

The 29-year-old Bengaluru pacer has taken 22 wickets in six Tests for India, including 14 scalps from the three matches he played in the England series.

Prasidh, who was replaced by debutant Anshul Kamboj in the fourth Test, captured 8 for 188 after sending down 43 overs in the final game.

"Physically, it took a lot out of me. It took me about a week to shake it off. Then I came back, played a few games in the Maharaja Trophy. It felt good to go back to my state, be with my statemates, chat with the youngsters, and just get that feeling of being back in cricket again.

"Once that was over, I got back to training in Bengaluru, started bowling, and we had a few [BCCI-mandated fitness] tests over the last two days. And now, this morning when I woke up, I felt really good - like, 'Okay, I'm ready to go play some more cricket now'," he added.