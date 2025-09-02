When Dhoni lost his cool & hurled abuses at teammate!

'I took Yusuf (Pathan) bhai's wicket on the first ball. During the celebration, Mahi bhai was still hurling abuses.'

IMAGE: Mohit Sharma played under Mahendra Singh Dhoni for four seasons at CSK, between 2013-15 and 2019. Photograph: BCCI

The legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his ice-cool demeanor and composure on the field which has earned him the moniker 'Captain Cool'.

However, there have been rare moments when the CSK icon lost his temper on the field.

Former Team India and CSK pacer Mohit Sharma has recalled such an instance during an exclusive interaction with CricTracker.

The game in question was a CLT20 fixture between CSK and KKR when Dhoni gave Mohit an earful for unintentionally failing to follow his instruction.

"I had a lot of moments. Mahi bhai has a cool and calm aura. You don't expect him to lose his cool. Being a young guy, you get excited when he loses his cool at you. There was a moment in the CLT20 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mahi bhai called Ishwar Pandey to bowl, but I thought he called me. I started my run-up, but Mahi bhai said he didn't call me to bowl, and he tried calling Ishwar."

"The umpire said I've to continue bowling as I had started my run-up. He lost his cool and abused me. I took Yusuf (Pathan) bhai's wicket on the first ball. During the celebration, Mahi bhai was still hurling abuses (laughs)," Mohit, who last played for CSK in the 2019 season, said.

Mohit later moved to Gujarat Titans and faced his former team in the final of the 2023 edition where he was hammered by Ravindra Jadeja for 13 runs off six balls, including 10 off the final two balls.

However, the Haryana seamer, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore (Rs 22 million) at the 2025 IPL action, cherishes the good memories and values the emotional and personal growth experienced during his time with Dhoni at CSK.

"At the same time, I had a lot of off-field moments (with Dhoni). He is someone who loves to teach things. Every time you sit with him, you learn something in life, not just about the sport. He teaches how cricket can make a kind human."

"One good thing about Mahi bhai is that he always tries to keep things very simple. When we're in the huddle, we always talk about common sense. Because nowadays, common sense is not so common. For example, if it's a bumpy field, we've to be aware, we don't have to rush towards the ball. If there is air, how to bowl. 99 percent of the time, he always talks about the controllables and sticks to the plan," added Mohit.