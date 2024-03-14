All England Badminton: Lakshya, Tanisha-Ashwini advance

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen outclassed Denmark's Magnus Johannesen in straight games to enter the second round at All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

World Championship bronze medallist shuttler Lakshya Sen advanced to the second round with an easy victory against Denmark's Magnus Johannesen at the All England Championships in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old brushed aside the Dane 21-14, 21-15 in 40 minutes in the men's singles opening round contest.



In the round of 16, he will meet another Danish opponent in fourth seed Anders Antonsen.



The women's doubles pair of Tanish Crasto and Ashiwini Ponnappa also progressed to the round of 16 with a comfortable 21-13, 21-18 win over Hong Kong's Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam.



The unseeded Indian duo will take on the fifth seed Chinese duo of Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu in the pre-quarterfinals.



However, it was curtains for young Priyanshu Rajawat, who lost a hard-fought men's singles match 19-21, 21-11, 9-21 against Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.