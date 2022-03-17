News
All England C'ships: Sen stuns World No 3 Antensen to make quarters

Source: PTI
March 17, 2022 20:08 IST
20-year-old Lakshya Sen celebrates after pulling off a major upset at the All England Championships in Birmingham on Thursday

IMAGE: 20-year-old Lakshya Sen celebrates after pulling off a major upset at the All England Championships in Birmingham on Thursday. Photograph: BAI Media/Twitter

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen stunned World No 3 Anton Andersen in straight games to progress to the men's singles quarter-finals of the All England Championships in Birmingham on Thursday.

 

The 20-year-old from Almora, who had claimed his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then reached the finals of German Open last week, notched up an upset 21-16, 21-18 win over third seed Antensen, a two-time medallist at world championships in 2019 Basel and 2021 Huelva.

It was their first meeting at the international stage.

Sen will face either Hong Kong's eighth seed Ng Ka Long Angus or China's Lu Guang Zu next.

Earlier, India ace Saina Nehwal produced a gallant fight before going down to second seed Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in a thrilling three-game match in the second round.

Former World No 1 Saina, the London Olympics bronze medallist, lost 14-21, 21-17, 17-21 to World No 2 Yamaguchi in a 50-minute women's singles clash.

It was a much-improved performance from the Indian, who had lost in straight games to Thailand's Ratchanok Inthanon at the German Open last week.

Source: PTI
