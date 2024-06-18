News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Alcaraz wants to learn from Nadal at Paris Olympics

Alcaraz wants to learn from Nadal at Paris Olympics

June 18, 2024 14:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz will pair up with 22-times Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the doubles at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

World number two Carlos Alcaraz said he is looking forward to learning from 22-times Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal when they pair up in the doubles at the Paris Olympics.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz, 21, will return to Roland Garros for the singles and doubles at the Games after being crowned French Open champion there earlier this month.

Nadal won Olympic singles gold in 2008 and a doubles gold in 2016. The 38-year-old will be playing at the Games for a third time.

 

"I didn’t expect to play doubles at the Olympic Games with Rafa," Alcaraz told reporters on Monday. "It is a unique moment for me but of course I am very happy about it. Let’s see how it’s going to be but it’s going to be a great time.

"Honestly, I feel he is going to teach me how to deal with everything. I am the young guy who needs to grow up as a player, to grow up as a person as well.

"Of course it’s going to be my first Olympic Games. Everything is new for me, so I hope to learn a lot from him."

Nadal is skipping Wimbledon in July in order to prepare for the Olympics while Alcaraz returns to action at the Queen's Club Championships in London later on Tuesday before starting his title defence at Wimbledon next month.

The Olympic tennis tournament runs from July 27 to August 4.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rory McIlroy to take a break from golf
Rory McIlroy to take a break from golf
Handball or not? Inevitable controversy at Euro '24
Handball or not? Inevitable controversy at Euro '24
Team India Unwinds With Beach Volleyball
Team India Unwinds With Beach Volleyball
Batting a worry for South Africa ahead of USA clash
Batting a worry for South Africa ahead of USA clash
'Kuldeep can add extra bit of wicket-taking flair'
'Kuldeep can add extra bit of wicket-taking flair'
Cong's 1/3rd PM jibe ahead of Modi's visit to Varanasi
Cong's 1/3rd PM jibe ahead of Modi's visit to Varanasi
What Star Rating Does Your AC Have?
What Star Rating Does Your AC Have?

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Euro 24: Watch Out For These Youngsters!

Euro 24: Watch Out For These Youngsters!

PIX: Mbappe breaks nose after collision at Euros

PIX: Mbappe breaks nose after collision at Euros

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances