News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Mbappe breaks nose after collision at Euros

PIX: Mbappe breaks nose after collision at Euros

June 18, 2024 09:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: France captain suffered the injury when he collided with the shoulder of Austrian defender Kevin Danso while challenging for a header. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

France captain Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose late on in his side's 1-0 victory Euro 2024 victory over Austria on Monday, the French Football Federation confirmed after the game.

 

The 25-year-old, one of the biggest names at the tournament, suffered the injury when he collided with the shoulder of Austrian defender Kevin Danso while challenging for a header.



He was substituted near the end and left the stadium in an ambulance to undergo X-rays.

"Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second half of the Austria v France match this Monday in Duesseldorf," a statement from the federation said.



"The captain of the French team was first taken care of by the medical staff and doctor Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed a broken nose. Diagnosis confirmed during radiological examinations at the Duesseldorf hospital.

"Kylian Mbappe has returned to the base camp of the French team. He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately."



France face the Netherlands on Friday and Mbappe is now a doubt for that clash - a huge blow for France.

"A mask will be made so as to allow the number 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment," the FFF said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Belgium stunned by Slovakia after VAR decisions
Belgium stunned by Slovakia after VAR decisions
Romania stun Ukraine with first Euro win in 24 years
Romania stun Ukraine with first Euro win in 24 years
Euro: Bellingham steals the show in England's win
Euro: Bellingham steals the show in England's win
IAF To Get More Power With Gen-5 Fighter
IAF To Get More Power With Gen-5 Fighter
'18-19 NCP MLAs of Ajit Pawar camp to switch sides'
'18-19 NCP MLAs of Ajit Pawar camp to switch sides'
PIX: Record-breaking Pooran powers WI to huge total
PIX: Record-breaking Pooran powers WI to huge total
Meet India's Top Spooks!
Meet India's Top Spooks!

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Handball or not? Inevitable controversy at Euro '24

Handball or not? Inevitable controversy at Euro '24

PIX: Own goal gives France victory over plucky Austria

PIX: Own goal gives France victory over plucky Austria

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances