Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India Unwinds With Beach Volleyball

Team India Unwinds With Beach Volleyball

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 18, 2024 06:29 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube during the beach volleyball game in Barbados. Photographs and Video: BCCI/X
 

The Indian players enjoyed a game of beach volleyball as they touched down in Barbados for the next leg of the T20 World Cup 2024.

India played all their group games in US, winning three while one was washed out to advance to the Super 8, which will be held in the West Indies.

 

Most of the Indian players including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal and others headed to the beach where they played a game of volleyball amongst themselves.

'Barbados. Unwinding at the beach the #TeamIndia way!' BCCI captioned the video on X.

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
