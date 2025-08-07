'I'm pleased for what Gambhir has achieved with India': Kirsten

IMAGE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Shubman Gill during the fifth Test against England at The Oval. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Former India head coach Gary Kirsten is pleased about the success Gautam Gambhir and his troops achieved in England during the recently-concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.



India defied all odds to edge England by seven runs in a thrilling finish to the fifth and final Test at The Oval and draw the five-match series 2-2.



An emotional Gambhir led the jubilant celebrations with the coaching staff in the dressing room after the memorable triumph in the Oval Test.



The series draw in England will come as a big relief for Gambhir, who finally managed to end his losing run

as the India coach in Tests after successive series losses against New Zealand and Australia."I am very excited that India won the series; I mean, levelled the series. And it's great for Indian cricket, and I am really pleased for Gautam Gambhir as well," Kirsten, who coached India to the 2011 World Cup title, said."He is well known, and I have worked with him a lot, and I am just pleased for what he is achieved with the team."

The former South African batter is impressed by India's sporting culture and wants his countrymen to learn from it.



"I think India has a strong sports culture as well. Every country does it one way or another."



"I think my love for India is to see the development of young people in the holistic development of them. So we know that education is really strong in India, and that's something that, as South Africans, we can learn from," he stated.