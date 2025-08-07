HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Sports » 'He told me to shut up, lower your head and do as we say': Lovlina

'He told me to shut up, lower your head and do as we say': Lovlina

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 07, 2025 15:38 IST

IMAGE: Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain claimed Boxing Federation of India's executive director Col Arun Malik humiliated her and undermined her achievements during a Zoom meeting on July 8. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tokyo Olympics bronze-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain's allegations of "disrespectful and gender-discriminatory behaviour" against Boxing Federation of India's executive director Col Arun Malik are being investigated and a report would be submitted soon, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) official has said.

In a formal complaint addressed to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General, the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) division, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Lovlina alleged that Malik humiliated her and undermined her achievements during a Zoom meeting on July 8, which was attended by SAI and TOPS officials.

On the call Lovlina requested that her personal coach, who was also present in the online meeting, be allowed in the national camp, something that goes against the BFI policy. She also wanted the coach to be allowed to travel with her to train in Europe.

According to Lovlina, Malik responded aggressively and spoke to her in a demeaning manner.

"He blatantly told me to 'shut up, lower your head and do as we say.' His words were not only disrespectful but also carried an alarming tone of gender-discriminatory and authoritarian dominance -- something that no one, especially a woman who has brought honour to the nation, should be subjected to," Lovlina stated in her complaint.

"I was made to feel small, unheard, and powerless. It was not just a personal insult -- it was an attack on every woman athlete who dreams of standing tall, both in and outside the ring," Lovlina stated in

her complaint.

She further asked for a "fair and swift inquiry" and also "necessary disciplinary action if these actions are found to be in violation of acceptable conduct."

Malik, however, "categorically and unequivocally" denied the allegations, calling them "devoid of any merit."

"Lovlina's requests were considered and respectfully declined, as they are inconsistent with the policies of the Boxing Federation of India.

"As per BFI's Selection Policy published in January 2025, it is mandatory for all athletes to participate in the National Coaching Camp to be considered for evaluation and selection for international competitions," Malik said in his reply.

"BFI, in the interest of fairness and uniformity, does not permit personal coaches or support staff within the National Camp."

Taking note of the complaint, the IOA formed a panel, comprising TOPS CEO N S Johal, IOA's athletes commission vice chairperson Sharath Kamal and a woman advocate.

The entire interaction between Lovlina and Malik was recorded during the meeting and a member of the inquiry panel said a report would be submitted soon.

The committee was to give the report within two weeks of receiving the complaint but has been unable to convene a meeting due to "some prior commitments of its members".

 

"Due to some pressing commitments, the panel has not been able to convene a meeting so far. But it would be done soon and since there is video available of the entire chain of events, it won't be a very complicated matter to deal with," a panel member said. 

It is learnt the Malik has asked the committee to expedite the process and also requested for the video recording of the interaction. 

Lovlina, meanwhile, has refused to comment on the matter.

"I don't want to focus on this right now because it will affect my game. I don't want to comment until the committee comes up with a decision," Lovlina, who is also a World champion, said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

