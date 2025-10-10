Aggressive Brazil thrash South Korea in friendly

IMAGE: Estevao Willian celebrates scoring Brazil's first goal against South Korea in a friendly, in Seoul, on Friday. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Brazil's Estevao and Rodrygo each netted twice as the visitors cruised to a 5-0 victory over South Korea in a friendly on Friday, showcasing a dominant display under Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 13th minute through 18-year-old winger Estevao from close range after a perfectly weighted through ball from Bruno Guimaraes.

They doubled the lead in the 41st with a piece of brilliance as Rodrygo curled a strike into the bottom corner to finish a fine collective effort by the five-times world champions.

Brazil struck again after the break as Estevao capitalised on a misplaced pass from Kim Min-Jae in the 47th for his second before Rodrygo finished off a swift move started by Vinicius Jr, who wrapped up the win after another counter in the 77th.

The result highlighted the attacking dynamism of Ancelotti's Brazil side as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

The Italian, who took over in May after a tricky qualifying campaign, has prioritised attitude and adaptability in the limited time before next year's tournament in North America.

Brazil's win marked their third in five matches under Ancelotti as his bold attacking set-up overwhelmed a South Korean side left chasing shadows.

Brazil lined up with four forwards and only two midfielders, relying on high pressing and rapid transitions.

Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo swapped roles between the left wing and central attack, while Matheus Cunha operated as a deep-lying playmaker and Estevao ran up and down the right channel.

The tactical approach bore fruit early as Estevao opened the scoring. Guimaraes' superb low pass through a crowded defence allowed the teenager to ghost in at the far post and fire home.

South Korea struggled to contain Brazil's relentless speed and movement, resorting to tactical fouls that earned two yellow cards. Jo Hyeon-woo produced excellent saves to deny Vinicius and Rodrygo, while Casemiro had a goal disallowed for offside.

Rodrygo made it 2-0 just before the break with a stunning finish after a flowing move involving Vinicius and Casemiro.

Brazil came out firing in the second half with Rodrygo and Estevao each scoring within three minutes and Vinicius capping off the rout by racing through the defence to slot home.

"(Ancelotti) stressed the importance of everyone staying committed and playing with intensity and that starts with the forwards pressing," Rodrygo told Brazilian TV Globo.

"Everyone defends, everyone helps ... little-by-little, the attack starts to work. I'm very happy with the victory and with my personal performance too. Let's keep it up,"

Brazil face Japan on Tuesday in another friendly as they continue to prepare for the World Cup in North America.