Rinderknech joins cousin Vacherot in Shanghai semis

Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech produced a commanding performance to upset Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters on Friday, joining his cousin Valentin Vacherot in the semis lineup.

Rinderknech's win came a day after Vacherot, ranked 204th in the world, shocked Danish 10th seed Holger Rune to become the second-lowest ranked player ever to reach an ATP Masters 1000 semifinal.

Their fairytale run has set the stage for a potential family showdown, though four-times Shanghai champion Novak Djokovic, looms large in Vacherot's path.

"First of all, I follow my cousin. He's going through the emotions, and I'm trying to battle to follow and do as good as him," Rinderknech said, as Vacherot cheered him from the stands.

"It's been incredible since the beginning of the week, the whole family following from home. We are in our little world of our own...

"It's been incredible, it's been unreal. It's been a good performance from myself — happy to get the win, two sets so I can be not too tired for tomorrow."

The 30-year-old Rinderknech also made history as the oldest first-time ATP Masters 1000 semifinalist since German Jan-Lennard Struff achieved the feat in Madrid in 2023.

Ranked 54th, Rinderknech is set to break into the top 40 for the first time when the updated ATP rankings are released on Monday.

Rinderknech will next face either 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev or Australian seventh seed Alex de Minaur, who play in the quarters later on Friday.