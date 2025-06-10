AFC Qualifier: Wasteful India suffer shocking defeat

IMAGE: Indian forwards failed to convert the chances that came their way to go 0-1 down to Hong Kong in a 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier away match on Tuesday. Photograph: National Rifle Association of India/X

An injury-time goal by Stefan Pereira helped hosts Hong Kong defeat a profligate India in a crucial 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match in Kowloon on Tuesday.

The referee awarded Hong Kong a penalty in the dying moments of the match (90+4) after India's custodian Vishal Kaith came out of the goalline and tried to palm the ball to safety, but ended up fouling an onrushing Michael Udebuluzor.

Pereira stepped up to take the spot kick and shot the ball to the right of Kaith, who was also shown a yellow card for the foul.

Earlier, India coach Manolo Marquez kept out veteran striker Sunil Chhetri from the starting XI.

A sea of red packed the stands at the newly built Kai Tak Stadium but despite the strong home support, India did pretty well to create a few chances in the first half, even though Hong Kong enjoyed more possession.

But, as has been the trend with them in recent times, the lack of finishing has again let the Blue Tigers down in the first 45 minutes.

Among the opportunities that came their way before the half-time break, the Indians, currently ranked 127, came closest in the 35th minute but Ashique Kuruniyan shot the ball wide from a close range after Liston Colaco ran down the left to provide him a nice cross.

In the meantime, Colaco unleashed a powerful long-ranger but it went straight to the keeper.

Hong Kong, ranked 153rd, also grew in confidence as the game approached the half-time. The home team could have taken the lead from a free-kick had it not been for a timely clearance by Asish Rai from goal-mouth after custodian Vishal Kaith was beaten.

Kuruniyan, who has otherwise performed his job admirably on the flanks, looked to have got another chance to break the deadlock some minutes into the second half, but could not capitalise on the chance.

Soon after, coach Manolo Marquez brought on India's all-time highest goal-scorer Sunil Chhetri alongside Naorem Singh in place of Kuruniyan and Brandon Fernandes.

India created chances in the second half too, including in the 81st minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte found Chhetri with a brilliant cutback inside the Hong Kong box, but the veteran striker was not able to connect it well.

The result is a setback for India who came into the game after a goal-less draw against Bangladesh in their first Asian Cup qualifying match, at home in March.