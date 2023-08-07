News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » ACT: Malaysia beat Japan, keep semifinal hopes alive

ACT: Malaysia beat Japan, keep semifinal hopes alive

Source: PTI
August 07, 2023 18:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Malaysia

IMAGE: The win took Malaysia to nine points after three wins and one loss. Photograph: Hockey India/Twitter

Malaysia fought off a late surge from Japan to secure a 3-1 win and keep their semifinal hopes alive in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Chennai on Monday.

Najmi Jazlan (13th minute, penalty corner), Ashran Hamsani (37th) and Shello Silverius (59th) struck for Malaysia.

After a flurry of missed chances, Japan finally managed to strike through Niwa Takuma (59th).

 

The win took Malaysia to nine points after three wins and one loss.

Coming off from a 0-5 thrashing at the hands of India, Malaysia took the lead in the first quarter through when Jazlan's drag-flick.

Jazlan's shot struck the shin of the first rusher before hitting the net and the goal was awarded after a referral.

Japan, who had held Pakistan to a 3-3 draw, came close to scoring the equaliser on a few occasions but failed to give the finishing touches. They also wasted several penalty corners.

Against the run of play, Malaysia doubled the lead as Hamsani fired the ball into the net after being brilliantly set up by Fitri Saari.

Silverius made it 3-0 in the final minute after being set up Hamsani at the far post.

Silverius took a couple of touches to deceive the keeper before striking the ball into the net.

Moments later, Takuma struck Japan's first goal but it was too little too late. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Sarfaraz Khan marries Kashmiri girl in Shopian!
SEE: Sarfaraz Khan marries Kashmiri girl in Shopian!
Why Is Jaiswal Looking Tense?
Why Is Jaiswal Looking Tense?
Didn't Charge Enough, SKY?
Didn't Charge Enough, SKY?
Cheetahs developed winter fur in Kunoh: Govt tells SC
Cheetahs developed winter fur in Kunoh: Govt tells SC
'Bilkis pleaded with convicts she was like a sister'
'Bilkis pleaded with convicts she was like a sister'
Women's WC: Australia down Danes; England edge Nigeria
Women's WC: Australia down Danes; England edge Nigeria
Pak's new chief selector, Inzamam has task cut out
Pak's new chief selector, Inzamam has task cut out

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Patience pays for India but PC conversion rate dismal

Patience pays for India but PC conversion rate dismal

ACT: India crush Malaysia; Pak, Japan share the spoils

ACT: India crush Malaysia; Pak, Japan share the spoils

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances