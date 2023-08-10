News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Why wrestlers are holding press conference at Raj Ghat

Why wrestlers are holding press conference at Raj Ghat

Source: ANI
August 10, 2023 09:54 IST
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat at a press conference

IMAGE: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have not disclosed reason for their scheduled press conference on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's ace grappler, Vinesh Phogat, has announced that the wrestlers will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Vinesh took to X, formely known as Twitter, to announce that a press conference will be held at Delhi's Raj Ghat at 12:30 pm. Along with Vinesh, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik also took to X, to announce the press conference.

 

"Hello everyone Tomorrow at 12:30 pm we are holding a press conference at Raj Ghat in Delhi. Jai Hind," Vinesh wrote in her tweet.

Last month, the ad hoc committee handed Vinesh and Bajrang  exemptions from the Asian Games trials. 

They received a barrage of criticism from wresters and they broke their silence by doing a combined live session on Facebook and replying to the accusations that wrestler Antim Panghal made on their exemption from the trials for the Asian Games, Hangzhou.

While addressing the accusations made by Antim, Vinesh said during the live session, "We are not against the trials. I am not blaming Antim. She is too young to understand. She is right in her place. She is fighting for her right and we are fighting for our right. But we are not wrong."

Both wrestlers addressed the accusations that have been made against them after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad hoc committee gave them an exemption from the trials and direct entry into the squad in their respective weight categories.

Wrestler Antim through a video communication has raised questions over the exemption given to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023.

Delhi High Court also dismissed the petitions moved by wrestlers, Antim and Sujeet Kalkal, over the exemption given to wrestlers, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023.

The Asian Games begin on September 23.

 

