News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG medallist Pooja Sihag's husband dies from drug overdose

CWG medallist Pooja Sihag's husband dies from drug overdose

By Rediff Sports
October 04, 2022 18:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Police at the hospital in Rohtak where CWG Medallist Pooja Sihag's Husband was declared dead from a drug overdose.

IMAGE: Police at the hospital in Rohtak where CWG Medallist Pooja Sihag's Husband was declared dead from a drug overdose  Photograph: ANI Photoe

Saturday night brought some shocking news from Harayana where Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Pooja Sihag's husband was found dead under suspicious conditions.

An ANI report cited police officials saying that the body of Pooja’s husband Ajay Nandal was sent for a post-mortem after he was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rohtak.

 

“Ajay Nandal’s body was sent for post-mortem. The incident took place near Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya,” Rohtak Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mahesh Kumar said.

“His father alleged that his friend Ravi had given him a drug overdose and, subsequently, he died. We have booked Ravi under Section 304 of the IPC,” the DSP added.

Ajay was working with the CISF and posted in Delhi. He visited his village Garhi Bohar every weekend given its proximity to Rohtak and had been practising at Mehar Singh wrestling arena at Dev Colony in Rohtak.

In his complaint to the police, Ajay's father Bijender Singh said his son had left the house around 11 am on Saturday and told them that he was going to attend his friend’s birthday party at Dev Colony.

“On Saturday night, we received a call that Ajay was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rohtak. When I reached there along with my younger son, the doctors told us that he died of a drug overdose given by his friend, Ravi,” the victim’s father added.

Wrestler Pooja Sihag poses for a photo with a Bronze medal that she won in the Women's Freestyle 76kg category final at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, in Birmingham

Wrestler Pooja Sihag had recently won the bronze medal in the Women’s Freestyle 76kg category final after delivering a dominant performance against Australia’s Naomi de Bruine at the Commonwealth Games 2022. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah 'Gutted' To Miss World Cup
Bumrah 'Gutted' To Miss World Cup
Indonesia stampede: Police blamed for use of tear gas
Indonesia stampede: Police blamed for use of tear gas
Rest of India trounce Saurashtra to win Irani Trophy
Rest of India trounce Saurashtra to win Irani Trophy
Have reservations over theaterisation: IAF chief
Have reservations over theaterisation: IAF chief
Asia Cup: Jemimah, Deepti star as India crush UAE
Asia Cup: Jemimah, Deepti star as India crush UAE
ICC T20I Rankings: Three Indians in the top-20
ICC T20I Rankings: Three Indians in the top-20
'I hate my life...': Diary of JK cop murder accused
'I hate my life...': Diary of JK cop murder accused

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Why Moeen decided against England Test return

Why Moeen decided against England Test return

How Team India fared in Asia Cup 2022

How Team India fared in Asia Cup 2022

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances