Olympic Flame Sails For France From Greece

IMAGE: The Belem, a three-masted sailing ship that carries the Olympic Flame from Greece to Marseille in France, crosses the Corinth Canal, following the handover ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Corinth, Greece. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters
IMAGE: The Belem arrives at the port of Piraeus, Greece. Photograph: Stelios Misinas/Reuters
IMAGE: The Belem departs with the Olympic flame from the port of Piraeus, Greece, here and below. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters
IMAGE: People look on as the Belem departs, here and below. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters
IMAGE: The Belem prepares to sail. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters
IMAGE: Aymeric Gibet, the captain of the Belem. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters
IMAGE: A replica of an ancient Greek trireme takes part in the departure ceremony. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters
IMAGE: French canoeist Tony Estanguet and Nicolas Namias, chairman of the BPCE management board, hold the Olympic flame during the departure ceremony. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters
IMAGE: French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera at the departure ceremony. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters
IMAGE: Au Revoir, the gentleman on the deck of the Belem seems to be saying. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters
IMAGE: Young scouts wave from the Belem during the departure ceremony. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com