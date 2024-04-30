News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympic Flame Sails For France From Greece

Olympic Flame Sails For France From Greece

By REDIFF SPORTS
April 30, 2024 09:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Belem, a three-masted sailing ship that carries the Olympic Flame from Greece to Marseille in France, crosses the Corinth Canal, following the handover ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Corinth, Greece. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Belem arrives at the port of Piraeus, Greece. Photograph: Stelios Misinas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Belem departs with the Olympic flame from the port of Piraeus, Greece, here and below. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

 

Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People look on as the Belem departs, here and below. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

 

Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

 

Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Belem prepares to sail. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Aymeric Gibet, the captain of the Belem. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A replica of an ancient Greek trireme takes part in the departure ceremony. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

 

IMAGE: French canoeist Tony Estanguet and Nicolas Namias, chairman of the BPCE management board, hold the Olympic flame during the departure ceremony. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

 

IMAGE: French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera at the departure ceremony. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Au Revoir, the gentleman on the deck of the Belem seems to be saying. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Young scouts wave from the Belem during the departure ceremony. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
