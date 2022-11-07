Even Spiderman Ran New York Marathon

Glimpses from the Marathons in New York and Beijing.

More than 50,000 runners took part in the TCS 2022 New York City Marathon.

The Beijing Marathon was stalled for two years due to the pandemic.

The TCS 2022 New York City Marathon

IMAGE: A runner in a Spiderman suit poses after crossing the finish line . Photograph: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

IMAGE: Sharon Lokedi won the Women's Marathon; it was the Kenyan runner's debut Marathon. Photograph: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

IMAGE: Fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet crosses the finish line to win the TCS 2022 New York City Marathon as NYC Mayor Eric Adams looks on. Photograph: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

IMAGE: A thriller Chelsea Clinton is cheered by her mom Hillary Clinton after crossing the finish line. Photograph: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

IMAGE: Actor Ashton Kucher catches his breath after crossing the finish line. Photograph: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

IMAGE: Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees poses for a selfie with Marathon runner Maxwell Siegelman. Photograph: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

IMAGE: This dog is unimpressed by the runners as they race through the New York City borough of Brooklyn. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

IMAGE: A runner celebrates completing the Marathon. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Jason Robinson of the US, Dustin Stallberg of the US and South Africa's Ernst van Dyk cross the Verrazano Narrows Bridge during the men's elite wheelchair race at the New York Marathon. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

The Beijing Marathon

IMAGE: A participant dressed up in a costume walks towards the starting point at Tiananmen Square for the Beijing Marathon. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Participants walk towards the starting point at Tiananmen Square. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Participants walk during the Marathon. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Participants wait at Tiananmen Square before the Marathon begins. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com