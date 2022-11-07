EPL PIX: Gunners take another step towards the title

A round-up of Sunday's Premier League action.

Arsenal claim narrow win over Chelsea

IMAGE: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Gabriel celebrate after the match. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Arsenal's controlled 1-0 win at London rivals Chelsea on Sunday offered the strongest evidence this season that the Gunners can finally challenge again for the title that has eluded them for nearly 20 years.

Arsenal players and fans celebrated loudly after the match at Stamford Bridge, knowing the three points not only took them back above Manchester City at the top of the table but also confirmed they can hurt the Premier League's heavyweights.

The north Londoners claimed the only goal of the game when defender Gabriel stabbed home after a corner eluded a string of Chelsea players, but the narrow victory margin masked their superiority over the 90 minutes.

The Gunners' only league defeat of the campaign was in September away to one of England's traditional top-six clubs, Manchester United, drawing criticism that their strong start to the season was based on wins against lesser opposition.

Although they have beaten local rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool since then, both those wins were at home, adding to the sense that Sunday's victory in West London was a milestone in their season.

Arsenal now have 34 points after 13 games, the most they have racked up at this stage of the season since the Premier League was launched and are two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta acknowledged the win represented "another step" for his team who failed to finish in the top four last season.

"We are getting much better as a team we are competing much better. We are getting really good results right now," he said.

But Arteta continued to play down Arsenal's chances of wresting the title from champions Manchester City.

"Just look at the last six years what Manchester City has done with the best manager in the world, with the best team in the world. They have shown it consistently in every single competition. We have to be respectful of that," he said.

Pressed again on whether Arsenal were finally contenders for the title, the Spaniard limited himself to saying: "We are today," before quickly adding the season remained a marathon.

For Chelsea, a second defeat in a row after last weekend's 4-1 drubbing by Brighton & Hove Albion underscored the challenge facing coach Graham Potter who is two months into his time in charge of the Blues, and 13 points adrift of the Gunners.

"We huffed and puffed, I thought, but you could see the difference between the two teams in terms of confidence. We're not in a fantastic moment as we speak," Potter said.

He said Chelsea, missing several key players through injury, had to improve but warned that his rebuilding of the team he inherited from Thomas Tuchel would take time.

Potter pointed to the three years that Arteta has been in charge of Arsenal.

"I'm sure if you look at the Arsenal story, and where they are now as to where they were two years ago, or one year ago, it's slightly different," he said.

Crystal Palace earn rare away win at West Ham

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's Michael Olise celebrates scoring their second goal Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Michael Olise scored a 94th-minute goal as Crystal Palace earned their first away win of the season with a 2-1 Premier League victory over a sloppy West Ham United on Sunday, but the home side were aggrieved that they did not get a late penalty.

Olise netted the decisive goal when his shot from the edge of the box took a big deflection and looped into the back of the net to secure Palace's first away success since April.

They climbed to ninth in the table with 19 points from 13 games, while West Ham are 15th with 14 points from 14 matches.

"From the way I’m feeling and the way I saw the lads, I’m devastated. That was a game we had to win. Two big games before the World Cup and you lose one of them so you’re counting on the next game," West Ham captain Declan Rice said.

"In the last couple of years, we’d have won a game like this and been comfortable in the table. It’s really frustrating. I feel like we’re two different teams. We can keep the ball for fun in some away games and then at home we look a different team. It’s been good in Europe but we’re too inconsistent in the Premier League,"

Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead in the 20th minute with a thunderous strike from outside the box, but the home side lacked rhythm in a poor performance that will be frustrating for manager David Moyes whose team were booed off at the end.

West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer's error gifted possession to Eberechi Eze and he slipped Wilfried Zaha in on goal, the latter’s powerful shot arrowing into the net in the 41st minute.

With the score at 1-1, West Ham thought they should have had a chance to potentially win the game with 10 minutes left when substitute Michail Antonio appeared to be pulled back in the box by Marc Guehi.

Referee Paul Tierney awarded a spot-kick but changed his decision after a review. Boos from the home fans rang around the stadium at the final whistle.

"Fans can voice their opinions. They pay their hard-earned money. They're probably right to boo us in a way because we weren't good enough," Rice said.

Aston Villa end Manchester United's unbeaten run

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Leon Bailey scores their first goal. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery tasted victory in his first game in charge as his side beat Manchester United 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, the visitors' first defeat in 10 matches in all competitions.

Former Arsenal boss Emery was given a warm welcome by home supporters ahead of the match, and he could not have wished for a better start to life back in the Premier League as Villa raced into a two-goal lead inside 11 minutes.

Leon Bailey arrowed a strike into the bottom corner to give Villa the lead, before Lucas Digne curled a sublime free-kick past the despairing dive of United goalkeeper David de Gea, much to Emery's delight on the touchline.

United improved a great deal as the half wore on, creating several openings before Luke Shaw's strike took a huge deflection off Jacob Ramsey and found the net on the cusp of halftime to give the visitors hope.

Those hopes were quickly dashed, however, as Ramsey made amends, finding the top corner four minutes into the second half to restore Villa's two-goal advantage.

Tempers flared as the match reached its climax, but United could not muster a comeback, losing for the first time at Villa Park in the league since 1995 to stay fifth in the standings as a well-deserved victory lifted Villa to 14th.

"We were hopeful at halftime that we could come back, but we gave the game away early in the second half," United manager Erik ten Hag said.

"I have been in football for a long time. People are not robots. It is not acceptable, we have to be ready for every game and not give the game away. Collectively it was a bad performance,"

It was a run of 23 games that United had gone unbeaten at Villa Park in the Premier League, the longest undefeated away run a team has had against another in English league history, but the writing was on the wall from the start on Sunday.

Ramsey set Jamaican winger Bailey through on goal and he rifled home the opener, the first goal United have conceded from open play in over 12 hours of football in all competitions.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when Ramsey won a free kick, and full-back Digne stroked an unstoppable shot into the net.

United finally found their feet just after the half-hour mark, with Emiliano Martinez in the Villa goal was forced into two fine saves to deny youngster Alejandro Garnacho and captain for the day Cristiano Ronaldo.

Shaw's strike did not look like it was heading for the net, but the huge deviation off Ramsey's back gave Martinez no chance.

That stroke of luck proved to be only a consolation for a below-par United, as Ramsey, who had run United ragged all afternoon, fired home Ollie Watkins's pass to restore Villa's two-goal advantage.

Each of the previous nine managers to face United in their first Premier League match in charge of a team had all lost, with the Spaniard becoming only the fourth to get off to a winning start with a new side against the 20-times top-flight champions.

"We have the players with the good skills. The way we played the 90 minutes, we can be optimistic but it's only the first step and we have to work a lot to keep improving," Emery said.

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes scores their fourth goal Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Newcastle United produced another ruthlessly impressive display in a 4-1 Premier League win over struggling Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium on Sunday, with Miguel Almiron bagging his seventh goal in as many games.

Quickfire second-half goals from substitute Chris Wood and Joe Willock all but sealed a fourth straight win for Newcastle, with Bruno Guimaraes adding a late flourish after Romain Perraud's consolation goal for the hosts.

The result lifted Newcastle, who extended their unbeaten run to nine matches, provisionally into third place on 27 points from 14 games, before Tottenham Hotspur's game against Liverpool later on Sunday.

Southampton remained 18th on 12 points after a sixth defeat in nine games, having dropped into the relegation zone after Leicester City's win over Everton on Saturday.

"I'm very pleased with the result, the performance wasn't our best but I'm not going to pick it to pieces. We were not at our best but we scored four wonderful goals," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.

"It was a tough game for us, Southampton dropped into the bottom three yesterday so we knew they would show a reaction. It feels a little flat because we didn't hit the heights which we have in other weeks, but we were clinical when we needed to be,"

After a frantic and fast-paced opening half-hour, a quick Newcastle break put Almiron through on goal and he dribbled past Ainsley Maitland-Niles before calmly rolling the ball past goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu with 35 minutes on the clock.

Newcastle made a quiet start to the second half but doubled their lead with their first attack after the break when Jacob Murphy found Wood in the box and the substitute fired a brilliant shot into the bottom corner after 58 minutes.

Kieran Trippier slipped a delightful through ball for Willock to latch on to and poke past Bazunu four minutes later before Perraud pulled back a goal in the 89th minute in stunning fashion, cutting inside the sliding Dan Burn and curling his shot into the net.

The visitors were relentless, however, and restored their three-goal advantage in the first minute of stoppage time when Allan Saint-Maximin set up Guimaraes outside the box and the midfielder curled a brilliant effort past the diving Bazunu.