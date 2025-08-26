HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
200 players, 1 crown: Goa to host chess World Cup

August 26, 2025 18:13 IST

Chess World Cup

The FIDE World Cup 2025 is coming to Goa from October 30 to November 27, 2025!

Over 200 of the world’s best players will battle it out in this thrilling knockout tournament, with $2 million in prize money and three spots in the 2026 Candidates Tournament on the line.

 

Goa’s beaches, culture, and energy make it the perfect backdrop for this global chess showdown.

India’s rise in world chess has been remarkable. Gukesh Dommaraju became World Champion, India won both Open and Women’s Olympiad titles, and Divya Deshmukh claimed the Women’s World Cup earlier this year.

Now, the stage is set for fans in India to watch their heroes take on the world—right here at home.

Asian shooting: Sift Kaur strikes gold twice, stuns China
Mary Kom Shines In Kerala-Style Wedding Outfit
At 38, Joshna Chinappa refuses to quit
Fit-again SKY ready to roar in Asia Cup!
Why There Won't Be Another Pujara
