India edge Japan, strike team gold in 50m rifle 3-positions

Sift Kaur Samra fired a superb 589, while Ashi shot 586 and Anjum managed 578 as the trio aggregated 1753 points to clinch the top spot.

Olympian Sift Kaur Samra led from the front as she guided India to the women's 50m Rifle 3-Positions team gold along with stalwart Anjum Moudgil and Ashi Chouksey in the Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday.

World record holder Samra fired a superb 589, while Ashi shot 586 and Anjum managed 578 as the trio aggregated 1753 points to clinch the top spot ahead of Japan, which aggregated 1750 and South Korea, that took the bronze with a combined total of 1745.

Samra and Ashi also made it to the individual final, finishing the qualification round placed second and fifth.

But since another Indian, Shriyanka Sadandi, who had topped the qualification round, was competing in the 'Ranking Points Only' (RPO) category, Samra and Ashi entered the individual eight-shooter final as first and fourth.

RPO shooters cannot compete for medals.

Senior pro and two-time Olympian Anjum finished 22nd in a high-class field of 41 shooters.

On Monday, National Games champion Neeru Dhanda enjoyed one of her finest days in the sport en route to winning the women's trap gold medal.