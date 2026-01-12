10 Must-Eat Foods for Better Health

Fauziya Ansari, dietitian at Apollo Spectra Hospital, tells you how choosing the right foods will help improve your health in 2026.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

As we welcome 2026, there is one thing that should be your top priority: Your diet.

Ignoring your diet and eating mindlessly can lead to acidity, weight gain, nausea and vomiting, gradually affecting your metabolism and gut health.

Your focus for 2026 should be to eat healthy. Remember, dieting doesn't mean you need to starve. Mindful eating is the solution.

In 2026, try to include these 10 crucial foods in your diet. You'll thank us later :)

1. Leafy greens

Green leafy veggies like spinach, kale and lettuce are loaded with vitamins such as A, C and K.

Consuming them regularly will help improve vision, strengthen immunity and support heart health.

These foods are also dense in fibre, which eases digestion and helps you to stay full for a long time.

2. Berries

Luscious berries like blueberries, strawberries and raspberries should be a part of your daily diet.

Besides their taste, they are packed with antioxidants that can help fight inflammation and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Berries also support brain health and help improve the quality of your skin.

3. Nuts and seeds

Nuts like almonds, walnuts and chia seeds are an excellent source of healthy fats, protein and minerals like magnesium.

They boost heart health, improve brain function and maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

4. Whole grains

Grains like oats, quinoa and brown rice provide fibre, vitamin B and minerals that help regulate digestion, stabilise blood sugar and reduce the risk of heart disease.

5. Legumes

Lentils, chickpeas and beans contain protein, fibre and iron.

They help maintain steady energy levels, support muscle growth and improve your gut health.

6. Fatty fish

Salmon, mackerel and sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids.

Fatty fish helps reduce inflammation, improves heart health and supports brain function. Regular consumption can also help you to manage blood pressure and improve your well-being.

7. Yogurt

Low-fat or Greek yoghurt contains probiotics that promote a healthy gut.

It also provides calcium and protein, supporting bone strength and muscle health.

8. Citrus fruits

This is the perfect season to treat yourself to oranges and lemons.

They carry vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system, improves skin health and helps fight infections. So, what are you waiting for? Grab an orange, and you're good to go.

9. Vegetables

Carrots, broccoli and bell peppers are packed with vitamins, minerals and fibre. They reduce the risk of chronic diseases, support weight management and enhance digestion.

10. Say hello to mushrooms

Mushrooms have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antidiabetic, antimicrobial, enhanced gut microbiota and healing properties. They improve immunity and lower cholesterol levels.

Eating a nutrient-rich diet is key to staying healthy and reducing the risk of lifestyle diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

Don't rely on Instagram influencers and AI-generated diets. Instead, seek advice from a nutrition expert to understand what to eat and avoid in 2026.

