Who Should Follow You On Instagram?

What you share and how much to share on your social media is a choice that you need to think about, counsels rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Your social media account is meant to be private.

But when you allow your parents, teachers, neighbours and colleagues to access your photos, you are allowing them access into your personal life.

With this access, you are inviting them into a space where they may comment and develop an opinion about how you live your life.

If this bothers you, rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, suggests that you need to control your social media presence and usage.

Anonymous: I enjoy being active on social media.

I like posting photos, reels and updates about my daily life, travel and time with friends.

However, my parents constantly worry about online safety, family reputation and what relatives or neighbours might say if they see my posts.

They often ask me to delete pictures, stop posting stories or reduce my social media presence even when there is nothing inappropriate.

The last time a professor saw me online, he said I should spend time studying than be on Instagram.

I was being polite by adding them to my feed. Now I feel like they want to control me.

Should I just block them or hide my posts?

Dear Anonymous, I am not going to lecture you on how to use social media; you know that already!

But what you share and how much to share is a choice that you need to think about.

Before you post, ask yourself: Why are you so interested in sharing personal details there?

Unless you are a travel vlogger, who exactly is interested in where you travel to?

And why should anyone be curious to know how you spent time with your friends?

I think this could be a good place for you to start reflecting.

If the 'likes', 'comments' are giving a good kick to your self-esteem, it's actually time to see how this can happen in a more better and safer way.

Clearly, you need to be safer about who is following you because there are a lot of 'creeps' out there noticing and noting each post of yours.

Of course, it may seem funny to have your parents and professors on your list. But blocking them will only mean that you are avoiding what they feel about your safety on social media.

Be safe and be wise about this.

