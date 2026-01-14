6 Dirtiest Areas Of Your Body...

When you're short on time and skip a proper wash, bacteria can quickly accumulate across various areas of the body, especially in creases or folds of skin, where sweat gathers and bacteria and bad odours gets harboured.

Here are 8 commonly overlooked spots that often don't get cleaned as thoroughly as they should.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

Navels

Bellybuttons or navels easily collect dust, microbes, odours and everyday residue.

When freshening this delicate area, a soft and careful approach is essential to prevent discomfort or damage to the surrounding skin, states Cleveland Clinic, a well-known American medical centre. An alcohol-dipped swab or ear bud can do the job well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

Nails

Keeping nails neatly clipped with properly cleaned instruments is an effective way to stop grime from building up beneath them.

A gentle brush along the tips and edges during handwashing helps maintain better hygiene and makes you hands feel fresher, says Medical News Today.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

Armpits

Under your arms gathers dirt, sweat and smells. Healthline explains that trimming or waxing the underarms can markedly lessen body odour.

The reason? Hair-free skin allows for far more thorough cleansing, keeping unpleasant smells at bay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy JoeInQueens/Wikimedia Commons

Under The Breast Folds And The Groin

Moist, warm areas that tend to harbour large amounts of bacteria.

That includes beneath the breasts, around the genitals and any spot where skin overlaps or rubs together creates the perfect environment for microbes to thrive, leading to greater bacterial accumulation (like staphylococcus), explains WebMD and Global News.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

Behind The Ears And Around The Nose

If you swipe a finger behind your ear, you might notice an unusual smell. This happens for a variety of reasons, ranging from trapped moisture to possible infection, says Healthline.

Deposits collect in the skin folds around the nose. Keeping these areas clean with routine washing, ideally using a face wash, is essential to prevent unpleasant odours from developing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

Between The Toes

The spaces between your toes can become surprisingly unhygienic, as this part of the body is often overlooked.

Failing to clean these areas allows grime and bacteria to collect, which may result in unpleasant odours or the harmless but smelly toe jam, states Healthline.

Make a habit of washing your toes thoroughly, paying close attention to the gaps between them.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.