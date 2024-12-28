'The balance Zakir Bhai created between rhythm and execution...his maths during his performances were perfect, and yet he was a fountain of improvisation.'

IMAGE: Eleven-year-old Puneet Thakkar, who is terminally ill, learns how to play the tabla from Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Puneet whose dying wish was to meet Zakir Hussain met his idol after the Make-a-Wish Foundation organised the meeting. Photograph: Savita Kirloskar/Reuters

Tabla maestro Sandeep Das sees the passing away of Ustad Zakir Hussain as a irreparable loss.

"It is a personal loss and a big blow to the world of Hindustani classical music.

"One by one we've lost so many maestros of classical Hindustani recently.

"Everyone has to go. But why so many of us?

"I can't tell you how much I looked up to him.

"By the time I was 10, he was already a star.

"I grew up watching him play. When he played the tabla it was magic.

"I have learnt so much just observing him.

"I remember when Zakir Bhai met my guru Pandit Kishan Maharajji, Zakir Bhai was so respectful and attentive.

"He took off his footwear before entering the room. This is the kind of humility he had.

"His qualities went far beyond the tabla.

"He was an exemplary human being as well.

"He will be much missed by all."

Above all, the quality that Sandeep admired in Ustad Zakir Hussain's performance was the performing equipoise.

"The balance Zakir Bhai created between rhythm and execution...his maths during his performances were perfect, and yet he was a fountain of improvisation.

"I would say, there is no joy in being a carbon copy.

"Zakir Bhai may have started as a shagird (disciple) of his great father. But he soon branched out on his own.

"A true artiste is not one who can follow his seniors to perfection.

"He is one who imbibes the legacy and takes it forward. Zakir Bhai did that."

