When Ustad Zakir Hussain Made Me Blush

IMAGE: Ustad Zakir Hussain at a cultural programme in Patna, December 19, 2008. Photograph: Krishna Murari Kishan/Reuters

When I heard about Ustad Zakir Hussain's demise, memories gushed in, bringing with them different emotions -- sadness, love, happiness...

I remember my encounter with him on January 30, 2007, vividly.

I was busy working at my desk at the Indian consulate in Dubai and the queue in front of me was getting longer and longer.

I could feel an aura, hear some murmurings.

I didn't dare lift my head since work was piling up.

But something in my head would not let go and I just had to look up.

Seeing a certain tousle-headed gentleman standing in the queue, I was both astonished and elated. My happiness radiated on my face and words suddenly deserted me.

I stood up with folded hands.

Ustad Zakir Hussain shook my hand.

This is how the conversation then went.

Me: "Ustadji, why are you standing in the queue? Please, please, please sit (I had two chairs for my visitors)."

ZH: "You are Vasantha, right?"

Me: "Yes, Ustadji, but how do you know my name?"

ZH: "My event organisers say if there is one person who can help me today, it can only be you."

Me (blushing): "I will do all that I can to help you but am a very small fish here."

Ustad Zakir Hussain laughed loudly and then said, "I need a visa to India for a co-percussionist who is an American. We have to leave the same night after the concert for an event in Mumbai."

Me: "Ustadji, I take care of emigration clearance and am in the labour department. I have nothing to do with visas. But you are our cultural ambassador and our very own Ustad Zakir Hussain. I shall do whatever it takes to get the job done."

ZH: "Now I know why my event guys asked me to meet you."

I excused myself to the waiting crowd, requesting their cooperation -- and promising that I would be back as soon as I could -- because I wanted to help India's genius tabla player. I've always been a great fan of people from the performing arts clan!

Ustadji and I went to the visa section; the people there were quite surprised and, of course, happy to do him that favour.

Now that the initial formalities were completed, I told Ustadji his request was taken care of and that I needed to return to my office. He thanked me.

After a while, Ustadji returned to my office to thank me in person. He didn't have to; it was a sign of his modesty and gentlemanly behaviour.

I felt on top of the world. Wish we had mobiles with camera then!

ZH: "Vasantha, thank you for all your help. Will never ever forget you! And one more thing, are you always dressed this beautifully every day?"

Me (blushing again): "No, Ustadji, not this much. Today is my 20th wedding anniversary."

He wished me, blessed me and kissed on my right hand. I will never ever forget this.

In the afternoon, a person from the event company came to my office with a beautiful bouquet and an envelope, "Ustad Zakir Hussain has sent this for you,"" he said.

To my utmost surprise and happiness, there were two VVIP tickets for my husband Bhaskar Venkataramani and me for his show the same evening. And what a show it was! We had front row seats and he thanked me by announcing my name on the mike along with the organisers and sponsors. Never felt great till then!

Some people come into your life to make you feel just that!

Thank you, Ustad Zakir Hussain, for all the lovely words.

You live in our memories.

You were shining on land then; now, you will be shining in the sky.

