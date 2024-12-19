When Ustad Zakir Hussain Brought Tears To My Eyes

Have you met Ustad Zakir Hussain? Do you have a memory or an anecdote you would like to share with us?

Please mail getahead@rediff.co.in about your encounter with Ustadji and the impact he had on your life (Subjectline: When I met Ustad Zakir Hussain).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ustad Zakir Hussain/Instagram

Ustad Zakir Hussain taught me that greatness lies in being humble.

I think it was in the early '90s when I was blessed with the opportunity to meet him backstage after what to me was the best Hindustani classical concert ever.

This is how our conversation went:

Me (after touching his feet): 'Big, big fan of yours, Ustadji. Thanks for inspiring me.'

Ustad Zakir Hussain: 'Aap mere music ko sun te ho, woh hamare liye inspiration hai so aap ko bhi thanks... You play music too?'

Me: 'Bas Ustadji, ek chota-mota drummer hoon.'

Ustad Zakir Hussain (staring at me): 'Koi bhi musician chota-mota nahi hota. Kahin na kahin, kisi na kisi ko toh aap zaroor inspire kar rahe ho apne drumming se.'

Man, that instantly brought tears to my eyes!

Only greatness like him could have had the humility to say something like that to someone inconsequential like me.

Rest in Peace, Ustadji.

Jab bhi milenge, apne haat se aap ke liye chai banaunga. Mujhe maalum hai, aap zaroor 'Wah!' bolenge.

Have you met Ustad Zakir Hussain? Do you have a memory or an anecdote you would like to share with us?

Please mail getahead@rediff.co.in about your encounter with Ustadji and the impact he had on your life (Subjectline: When I met Ustad Zakir Hussain).

If you have PICTURES with him, do share them as well. Don't forget to mention your NAME and WHERE YOU LIVE.