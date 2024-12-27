And Ustad Zakir Hussain Asked...

Have you met Ustad Zakir Hussain?

I had the honour of going to the Kolkata Literary Meet in the winter of 2018, where the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain was to be interviewed.

I couldn't help but feel in awe of the maestro as I waited impatiently for him to arrive.

I was spellbound by his captivating stage presence and his unassuming simplicity.

The crowd rushed forward as the interview came to an end, hoping to get a glimpse of the legend and possibly even an autograph. I joined the crowd as well, my heart racing with excitement.

And then, in a moment that will forever be etched in my memory, Ustad Zakir Hussain stepped out of his car, his eyes twinkling with warmth.

Looking around at the sea of faces before him, he asked, "What's wrong? Why is everyone so silent? Talk to me. You're here to meet me, aren't you?"

In that instant, I realised that I wasn't alone in my awe-inspired silence.

Summoning every ounce of courage, I stepped forward and said, "I want to bow to you, Ustadji."

His response was characteristically gracious: "Why bow? Why not hold my hands when I play the tabla instead?"

The soft rhythm of his voice, laced with the sweetness of Bengali, left me enchanted.

"This can't be real," my mind murmured as I tried to make sense of this surreal encounter.

However, as I collected myself, I realised that I had to seize this chance.

I extended my trembling hands and laid Ustad Zakir Hussain's hands on my forehead.

His kind smile and soft nod will always be etched in my memory.

Though I've had the privilege of attending many of his concerts, this brief encounter has become an indelible part of my being.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, your music, your compassion and your generosity of spirit will forever reside in my heart.

I love you, Ustadji.

