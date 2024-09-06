When A Crocodile Goes To College...

IMAGE: This crocodile decided to visit the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda campus. Photograph: ANI Photo

A river of clouds!

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: When the Indian Army adopts a village...

And the 'whale of the sky'.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Have You Ever Seen Clouds Roll Off A Mountain?

Location: Obergoms

It's an amazing sight!

And it's called a Foehn (German for hairdryer).

This took place on the Swiss Alps when masses of clouds seemingly avalanched into the Grimsel Pass.

All Videos: ANI

What Would You Do If You Saw A 11-Foot Crocodile In A College?

Location: Vadodara

Possible run in the opposite direction, as fast as you can. Not the forest department officials did though.

Incidentally, this was not the only croc they helped.

"We have rescued 10 crocodiles in five days," says Range Forest Officer Karansinh Rajput. Including one that was a massive 14 feet long.

The Whale Of The Sky

Location: Rangareddy

Check out the Airbus Beluga.

When The Indian Army Adopts A Village...

Location: Poonch

Topi Pir, located in the heart of the Pir Panjal mountain range, was once remote and underdeveloped.

Now that the Indian Army has adopted this village, take a look at the changes that are taking place.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com