Neeraj Chopra Adores Tokyo

Neeraj Chopra Adores Tokyo

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 12, 2022 15:13 IST
Look how Tokyo has grown!

2008 Olympic Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra gifted Tokyo to Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra days after he became the first Indian to ever win a medal in an athletic event at the Tokyo Games last year.

Please click on the images for a look at Tokyo and The Champ.

IMAGE: Neeraj and Tokyo.
'What a cutie', commented Polish track and field athlete Maria Andrejczyk.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neeraj's Instagram post has been liked over 900,000 times.

 

IMAGE: Tokyo, when he was a baby in September 2021.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
