Neeraj Chopra Adores Tokyo

By Rediff Get Ahead

Look how Tokyo has grown!

2008 Olympic Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra gifted Tokyo to Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra days after he became the first Indian to ever win a medal in an athletic event at the Tokyo Games last year.

Please click on the images for a look at Tokyo and The Champ.

IMAGE: Neeraj and Tokyo.

'What a cutie', commented Polish track and field athlete Maria Andrejczyk.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Neeraj's Instagram post has been liked over 900,000 times.

IMAGE: Tokyo, when he was a baby in September 2021.