India-Australia Sign Air-To-Air Refuelling Pact

'India is a top-tier security partner for Australia and we continue to prioritise practical and tangible cooperation that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability.'

For several years, the Indian and Australian navies have developed operational practices during joint training, such as Exercise Malabar, as well as in actual counter-submarine patrols.

Their efforts aim to deter submarines from China's People's Liberation Army Navy from entering the waters of the Indian Ocean, which New Delhi considers its sphere of influence.

On Thursday, Australia and India took their cooperation a step further.

The two nations signed an arrangement allowing the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the Indian armed forces to conduct air-to-air refuelling.

Australia's Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the agreement during bilateral discussions on Thursday.

Under the agreement, the RAAF's KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport will be able to refuel Indian aircraft that have entered airspace near Australia.

It remains unclear whether Australian aircraft will receive the same courtesy when they enter the eastern Indian Ocean.

The Indian Air Force currently refuels from ageing Ilyushin-78 airborne tankers, which may not be interoperable with the RAAF's more modern fighters.

RAAF Deputy Chief Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Reynolds signed the arrangement in New Delhi at the Australia-India air staff talks.

"The ability to conduct air-to-air refuelling with the Indian armed forces elevates our interoperability and enables us to cooperate more effectively across a range of scenarios," said Air Vice-Marshal Reynolds.

"India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, and through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, we continue to prioritise practical and tangible cooperation that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability," he added.

The RAAF regularly trains and engages with the Indian Navy's P-8I Poseidon surveillance aircraft.

This agreement marks the first step toward using the KC-30A to refuel the P-8I, expanding India's operational reach and endurance in the Indo-Pacific region.

"This arrangement represents a significant advancement in our relationship with India. It provides valuable opportunities for our personnel to work closely together, share knowledge and expertise, and build trust and understanding," Air Vice-Marshal Reynolds said.

Singh recalled that the India-Australia partnership is rooted in shared interests, particularly the stability and security of the Indian Ocean region.

While expressing happiness over the growing defence engagement over the past few years, Singh underscored the untapped potential for collaboration between Indian and Australian defence industries in niche areas.

India-Australia Conduct Joint Military Exercise 'AustraHind'

IMAGE: General Officer Commanding, Major General K T G Krishnan, left, and 2nd Australian Division Major General David Thomae, right, at the closing ceremony of the 3rd edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise 'AustraHind', at the Foreign Training Node in Pune, November 22, 2024, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Troops of both the Indian and Australian armies at the closing ceremony.=

IMAGE: Major General Krishnan addresses the closing ceremony.

