Home  » News » Violence Against Christians On Rise

Violence Against Christians On Rise

By Jayant Pankaj
1 Minute Read
January 02, 2026 14:42 IST

There has been an increase in violence against Christians over the past 12 years -- from 147 cases in 2014 to 706 in 2025 (till November).

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.
 

According to a Christian organisation, 5,048 alleged incidents of violence against the community took place during 2014-2025 (up to November).

As many as 12 states enacted anti-conversion laws during this period, but many of them reported recurring violence.

In 2024, total complaints of law-and-order and dispute-related issues filed by minority communities in India had stood at 1,390 -- a decline of 30 per cent from the previous year -- shows data from the National Commission for Minorities.

Among minority communities, most complaints in 2024 were filed by Muslims, followed by Sikhs.

Christians were a distant third, accounting for 6.8 per cent.

The Status Of Policing In India Report 2025 indicates that police personnel across religious backgrounds likely perceive Christians as more disadvantaged in accessing justice than Muslims.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Jayant Pankaj
Source: source
