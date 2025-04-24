HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Religion Does Not Fail People. People Fail Religion'

April 24, 2025

'What makes this tragedy even more painful is the attempt by some to weaponise it, to paint an entire community with the brush of guilt.
'This is not just irresponsible. It is dangerous.'

IMAGE: The family members of Sanjay Lele, who was killed in a militant attack in Pahalgam, mourn his death before his funeral in Dombivli, Thane. Photograph: Reuters

'What happened in Pahalgam is not just tragic, it is an unbearable, heartbreaking loss. 28 innocent lives, taken in a horrifying act of terror,' Farah Khan Ali wrote on social media, condemning the horrifying Pahalgam terror attack.

'Families shattered and futures stolen. I mourn with the victims. I stand with their loved ones. There are no words that can truly do justice to this grief.

'But what makes this tragedy even more painful is the attempt by some to weaponise it, to paint an entire community with the brush of guilt. This is not just irresponsible. It is dangerous,' Farah, who is Zayed Khan's sister and DJ Aqueel's wife, added.

'Terror has no religion. Hatred has no faith.

'To hold millions of peaceful citizens accountable for the actions of a few violent extremists is not justice, it is bigotry. When Muslims have been lynched by mobs under the shadow of Hindu extremism, I did not and will not condemn all Hindus.

'Justice demands nuance. Humanity demands empathy. Let us not forget that. In times like these, our strength lies in our UNITY.

'We must call out violence wherever it comes from but we must also call out those who seek to divide us in its aftermath. The loss in Pahalgam belongs to ALL of us.

'Let our response show who we truly are. Not a people consumed by hate, but a Nation that still believes in the goodness of Humanity and the truth.

'Religion does not fail people. People fail religion.

'Bereaved by the death of innocents in Pahalgam. May the terrorists responsible for this dastardly act be taken to task and punished severely for this inhumane act.'

 

Samir Soni commented on her post, 'My dearest Farah, I'm sorry terrorist have a religion too, specially if they kill in its name (hindu/muslim/ Christian etc) disowning them is not a solution, its merely distancing ourselves from the event, which i can understand but not necessarily agree. Stay blessed.'

On his Instagram post, he writes, 'Time for talks is over! An Eye for an Eye does not leave the world Blind, instead it protects your other Eye! #Jaihind.'

'This Will Haunt Us For A Long Time'
'News From Pahalgam Is Heartbreaking'
'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
SEE: Navy officer's wife's heart-wrenching adieu to husband
'Kashmir had turned peaceful, so this attack took place'
