Namaaz In A Church...

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: Nashik's Holy Cross Church opened its doors to Muslims wanting to offer namaaz during Ramzan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Modi plays the dhol.

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar tries his hand at the Gatka.

And, in Kashmir, a new type of tourism is on offer.

These are just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

Namaaz in a Nashik church

Date: April 22

Location: Nashik

Does religion need to be divisive?

No, proves this Nashik church, which welcomed Muslims who wanted a place to offer namaaz during Ramzan.

The Muslim community also organised Iftar (the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily fast during Ramzan) at the church.

"The Father at Holy Cross Church suggested we arrange the Iftar party there. We sought the opinion of all religious leaders for the Iftar party and namaaz at the church. They happily accepted our invitation. The Father also offered namaaz with us," said Ajmal Khan.

Kiara looks stunning!

Date: April 23

Location: Mumbai

The gorgeous Kiara Advani was spotted outside Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films office in Mumbai.

Take a look to find out why the photographers couldn't stop clicking!

While Modi plays the dhol...

Date: April 23

Location: New Delhi

Narendra Modi has a particular fondness for traditional headgear and traditional musical instruments.

You'll find him sporting the first at events -- especially election-related ones -- and trying his hand at the second whenever he gets the opportunity.

The recent Rongali Bihu programme organised at Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's home in New Delhi saw Modi play the dhol.

...Khattar attempts the Gatka

Date: April 25

Location: Panipat

While the PM played musical instruments, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in the Gatka, the traditional martial art associated with the Sikhs, in Panipat.

The Gatka performance was part of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Parkash Parv celebration.

A new way to experience Kashmir

Date: April 27

Location: Kupwara

Border tourism is now a 'thing'.

Avid tourists are visiting the Line of Control in the Keran sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

In order to make their experience more memorable, locals have converted their houses into homestays where they offer an authentic Kashmiri experience.

The influx of tourists has helped the villagers increase their income and improve infrastructure in the area.

They have been aided in this effort by the Indian Army.

The danger at the border continues...

Date: April 28

Location: Kupwara

While the Indian Army is helping increase tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, it has also intensified patrolling across the LoC in the Keran sector.

With the arrival of summer and the consequent melting of the snow, chances of infiltration by terrorists from Pakistan have increased.

Jawans, armed with the latest weapons, patrol the border 24x7.

Aiding their effort is a strong grid of anti-infiltration technology and high-definition cameras that keep an eye on the LOC.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com