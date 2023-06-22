Three Kashmiri Sisters Crack NEET At 1st Attempt!!

IMAGE: Kashmiri sisters crack NEET in their first attempt. Photograph: ANI

A submerged temple re-emerges.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Super-cute! 3 White Tiger Cubs

Why 88 students took a helicopter ride.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Bareilly's Train Restaurant

Location: Bareilly

Those of us who have travelled long distance by train have definitely eaten on the train :)

But have you visited a train that only serves as a restaurant?

No? Then check out the two-coach restaurant in Izzatnagar, Bareilly.

And let us know what you think of The Rail Cafe.

All Videos: ANI

IAF Trains Over Indian Ocean

Location: Indian Ocean Region

IAF's Su-30MKI aircraft showcased its might over Indian Ocean Region by carrying out eight-hour-long missions.

The fighter aircraft were fuelled mid-air by IL-78 MKI aircraft.

Earlier, four Rafale fighter jets carried out a drill in the Indian Ocean Region. They simulated a scenario where they outmanoeuvred hostile warplanes to hit the target.

The IAF's exercises in the Indian Ocean Region have become even more significant after Chinese increased in the region.

88 Students Celebrate With Helicopter Ride

Location: Raipur

It was Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's way of showing his appreciation to the students who fared well in the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Ooh! Just Look At These White Tiger Cubs

Location: Durg

They are just one-and-a-half months old and they've stolen the hearts of everyone who have seen them.

Born to white tigress Raksha at the Maitri Bagh Zoo in Bhilai, these three cubs are the definition of super-cute.

Groom's Unique Baraat

Location: Barmer

Fifty-one tractors and 200 baraatis is all it took :)

We sure hope the bride was impressed.

Three sisters crack NEET

Location: Srinagar

No wonder their families are celebrating -- not only did the three cousin sisters crack NEET; they even achieved a decent rank.

Submerged Shiva Temple Resurfaces in Nashik

Location: Nashik

When it happened, the residents of Vajvule village in Nashik were stunned.

A Shiva temple, which was submerged for many years, has risen again from the waters.

According to the locals, the temple is around 700 years old.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com