'After 2 Decades Of Dedication, What More Does The Party Expect?'

IMAGE: A collage of photographs of Sheetal Devrukhkar-Sheth with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and Worli MLA and Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sheetal Devrukhkar-Sheth

Ahead of the crucial BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15, 2026, Sheetal Devrukhkar-Sheth, a deputy leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and senior member of its youth wing, the Yuva Sena, resigned from the party on January 1, 2026 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party the next day.

A close associate of Aditya Thackeray and member of the party's core committee, Devrukhkar-Sheth's departure marks another setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT) following the faction's poor performance in the November 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, where it secured only 20 seats.

"I messaged Uddhav saheb, conveying that given my position as a grassroots worker, at minimum grant me five minutes of your time. I contributed 20 years to you -- and you cannot even spare five minutes for me? This hurt me profoundly," Devrukhkar-Sheth tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.

In your resignation letter, you cited personal reasons. However, reports suggest you left the Shiv Sena (UBT) because you were denied a ticket for BMC Ward 51. What is the actual reason behind your departure?

I dedicated 20 years to this organisation. I began my political journey in the Vidyarthi Sena, where I served for four years in various capacities. Subsequently, I worked in the Yuva Sena for another four years.

Observing my dedication and performance, the leadership appointed me deputy department head. Then, for approximately a year during my pregnancy, I took a sabbatical and worked through the Sheetal Foundation. Following that period, I was included in the Yuva Sena executive.

My responsibilities involved extensive tours across Maharashtra -- Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Chandrapur, North Maharashtra including Nashik, Malegaon, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, and the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

I was responsible for implementing all Yuva Sena programmes across these regions. I toured the entire state, travelling to respective branches to ensure proper execution of party programmes.

The party organised several significant initiatives -- door-to-door campaigns, inaugurations, Shiv Garjana, Aditya Sanwad -- all major projects representing the organisation's outreach efforts. I strove hard to connect people with the organisation.

Subsequently, I was entrusted with the responsibility of deputy leader, a role that essentially meant strengthening and consolidating our basic organisational structure.

I have worked hard to be where I am today and I reached here because the party wanted people like me to expand their base across Maharashtra.

I delivered more than was expected from me and yet I was not even considered worthy of being given a ticket to contest the BMC election.

Did you communicate with Aditya Thackeray or Uddhav Thackeray, considering you worked closely with the party leadership for almost 20 years?

I attempted on multiple occasions to speak with them (Aditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray). I sent messages repeatedly, but regrettably, after working 20 years in the organisation, after working shoulder to shoulder with them, I wasn't even granted a proper opportunity to speak with them for five minutes.

I requested a five-minute meeting but wasn't given even that. I also approached our senior officials, but no one granted me that appointment.

I messaged Uddhav saheb, conveying that given my position as a grassroots worker, at minimum grant me five minutes of your time. I contributed 20 years to you -- and you cannot even spare five minutes for me? This hurt me profoundly.

If I worked for so many years and cannot even speak to the organisation's leadership for five minutes, then for who am I working and what purpose does my work serve?

When the party split in 2022, when Eknath Shinde broke away, you received offers but didn't leave. Why?

Because I cherish and value the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray and the Shiv Sena. I am a loyal Shiv Sainik. I am not in politics for power and money.

I would have easily quit then and was offered big opportunities but I told myself that the organisation requires me, because the organisation constitutes a large family for me.

At that time as well, numerous communications came from there (Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena), but I didn't go.

What offers were extended to you then?

I apologise, but I cannot divulge those details. There were substantial offers, some quite significant. Had I accepted those offers, today you would see me on the opposite side, at the forefront of every big agitation led by the Shiv Sena against the SS (UBT).

What drew you to the undivided Shiv Sena initially, and why have you now chosen to join the BJP?

IMAGE: Sheetal Devrukhkar-Sheth, centre, with Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan and BJP MLC Chitra Wagh.

I hail from Goregaon, a suburban area that was once a formidable fortress of the Shiv Sena. MLA Subhash Desai represented my area. From childhood, I understood that Goregaon signified the Shiv Sena's stronghold. My love, respect and loyalty for Balasaheb Thackeray and the Shiv Sena only intensified as I matured.

When I decided I wanted to work in politics, I was determined to work within this party. I commenced with modest tasks -- assisting with cultural programmes, managing sports events and major programmes. I began in this manner, and I genuinely enjoyed it.

I was committed to the Shiv Sena.

Today, I would have appreciated joining Shinde's faction as even today [after quitting SS (UBT)] I got many offer from them. However, I chose the BJP because it is a national party.

Until now, I had been working with regional parties. I told myself, 'When I wish to work and create impact, why should I work in a pond? Let me work in the ocean where I shall have more future opportunities'.

Undoubtedly, I have observed the development work of Devendra Fadnavisji and Narendra Modiji. The nation has gained momentum under Narendra Modi saheb.

In the BJP too there will be competition for me, but as opportunities present themselves, I shall prove myself. I am confident that just as I established my presence and reputation in the Shiv Sena, I shall accomplish the same in the BJP.

Given your proximity to the leadership for two decades, in your personal experience how accurate is the charge levelled by Eknath Shinde and BJP that SS (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray doesn't meet people?

What I'm conveying is based on my experience. My fundamental issue was that I wasn't granted even a meeting. They could have simply informed me once, 'Listen, Sheetal, no difficulty. Please wait for the time being. Next time we shall consider you. Next time we shall do something beneficial for you.' Even that basic courtesy wasn't extended.

Many media reports suggest you left solely because you didn't receive a ticket for Ward 51. What would you say to that?

Now that you've recorded my complete statement, people will definitely realise what my genuine reason is. It's not merely about one ticket. Let me explain the broader context.

I'm still counted among young leaders -- the threshold was 45, now it's been reduced to 40. After this BMC election I shall be 46-47 after five years. Then the party will state they provide opportunities to youth, but that opportunity won't actually be provided to youth who have already served.

After undertaking extensive work, after participating in every agitation, after two decades of absolute dedication -- what more does the party expect? The question isn't simply about not receiving a ticket. The question is: What was the reason for denying me that opportunity?

You referred earlier to SS (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar, Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar's son, as the reason why your candidature for the BMC election was not considered. Why would he do that?

It is possible that insecurity played a role. Consider the circumstances: He is in his mid-fifties. I was serving as his deputy, and we even lived in the same locality. It is conceivable that there was a concern that, if I continued to progress -- working closely with grassroots workers and steadily building support -- I might eventually emerge as a challenger.

What I wish to emphasise is this: I was not seeking personal advancement for my sake. The situation involved a limited set of contenders -- a deputy leader, a shakha pramukh's wife, and a Yuva Sena deputy divisional officer.

The question, therefore, is straightforward: On what basis should the ticket be allocated?

The party ought to give deserving candidates an opportunity to contest and demonstrate their ability to win. In my case, that opportunity was not provided.

When a grassroots worker has laboured day and night for the organisation, does the party not have a responsibility to recognise and uplift such workers?

Ultimately, every worker carries legitimate hopes and aspirations, and those aspirations should not be dismissed lightly.

You have now joined the BJP. What are your expectations going ahead?

They welcomed me warmly. This represents a new beginning for me -- an opportunity to work with a national party that values merit and provides genuine opportunities for growth.

After 20 years of dedicated service, I believe I deserve the chance to prove myself in a competitive environment where hard work and commitment are recognised and rewarded.

The BJP provides that platform, and I'm prepared to demonstrate the same dedication and results that I delivered for the Shiv Sena (UBT), but now on a larger, national stage.

This isn't about bitterness towards my former party -- it's about seeking opportunities where one's contributions are valued and where there's a genuine path for a better future based on merit rather than internal politics.