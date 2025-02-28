The Pani Puri Deal That's Going Viral

Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dipika Kakkar/Instagram

The brave jawans who patrol India's snow-clad borders.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: The maths teacher who built a solar-powered car.

An unusual ATM at Tirupati.

Nothing Will Deter These Jawans

Location: Bhaderwah

Not a thick blanket of snow.

Not temperatures that are below -5 degrees Celsius.

Hats off to the brave Indian Army soldiers conducting patrolling operations in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah district.

That's Kashmir's First Pollution Free Solar Car

Location: Srinagar

And that's Bilal Ahmad, the mathematics teacher and innovator who built it over a period of 13 years.

Would You Take This Pani Puri Deal?

Location: Nagpur

Vijay Mewalal Gupta has found a unique way to sell those mouthwatering, crisp, hollow puris filled with spiced tangy water, potatoes and chickpeas.

He's got deals for his customers -- deals that range from Re 1 to Rs 99,999.

Would you accept?

The Sunaks At The Taj

Location: Agra, Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai

Is there anyone who can resist the lure of this iconic monument to love?

Clearly not :)

On his recent visit to India, former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty, their daughters Krishna and Anoushka, and his mother-in-law Sudha Murty visited the Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri.

They visited Parliament House as well.

Rishi also found time to attend the Jaipur Literature Festival with Akshata's parents and catch the fourth India-England T20 match at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

When Rekha Made Heads Turn

Location: Mumbai

Even at 70, this gorgeous movie legend looks stunning.

What's Special About This ATM?

Location: Tirupati

Instead of cash, this is what it dispenses!

The Sustainable Village

Location: Dhaj

It has merged tradition with technology and now boasts of eco-friendly infrastructure, including well-constructed roads, recharge wells and a school.

