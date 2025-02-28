HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Pani Puri Deal That's Going Viral

The Pani Puri Deal That's Going Viral

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: February 28, 2025 11:48 IST

Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dipika Kakkar/Instagram

Nothing Will Deter These Jawans
Location: Bhaderwah

Not a thick blanket of snow.

Not temperatures that are below -5 degrees Celsius.

Hats off to the brave Indian Army soldiers conducting patrolling operations in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah district.

All Videos: ANI

 

That's Kashmir's First Pollution Free Solar Car
Location: Srinagar

And that's Bilal Ahmad, the mathematics teacher and innovator who built it over a period of 13 years.

 

Would You Take This Pani Puri Deal?
Location: Nagpur

Vijay Mewalal Gupta has found a unique way to sell those mouthwatering, crisp, hollow puris filled with spiced tangy water, potatoes and chickpeas.

He's got deals for his customers -- deals that range from Re 1 to Rs 99,999.

Would you accept?

 

 

The Sunaks At The Taj
Location: Agra, Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai

Is there anyone who can resist the lure of this iconic monument to love?

Clearly not :)

On his recent visit to India, former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty, their daughters Krishna and Anoushka, and his mother-in-law Sudha Murty visited the Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri.

 

They visited Parliament House as well.

Rishi also found time to attend the Jaipur Literature Festival with Akshata's parents and catch the fourth India-England T20 match at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

 

When Rekha Made Heads Turn
Location: Mumbai

Even at 70, this gorgeous movie legend looks stunning.

 

What's Special About This ATM?
Location: Tirupati

Instead of cash, this is what it dispenses!

 

The Sustainable Village
Location: Dhaj

It has merged tradition with technology and now boasts of eco-friendly infrastructure, including well-constructed roads, recharge wells and a school.

 

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
