The Gulf Dream That Led To A Palace

After spending 43 years working inside Dubai's royal palace, a man from Kottakkal returned home with nothing but gratitude for the life he lived in extraordinary circumstances.

IMAGE: Chemmukkan Yahumon with Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. Photograph: Chemmukkan Yahumon

Key Points Over 1 million Keralites live and work in the UAE; Gulf migration shaped generations of Malayalis.

Chemmukkan Yahumon left Kottakkal in 1983 on a palace visa arranged by his brother.

Worked at Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum's royal palace for 43 years.

Says the royal family treated staff with dignity and equality.

A Gulf Dream from Malabar

Reports say that over 1 million Keralites live and work in the United Arab Emirates alone.

The so-called 'Gulf boom' that started in the early 1970s still continues but at a slower pace.

The maximum number of migrants from Kerala is from the Malabar region especially Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. In fact, it is the dream of every young man of this region to go to the 'Gulf'.

It was no different for Chemmukkan Yahumon as most of the men from his family including his younger brother had migrated to the Gulf when they were very young.

While majority of the migrants toil hard to earn money, Yahumon's destiny was different.

His job was to work in the royal palace of the late deputy ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

So, it was in the midst of luxury and comfort that Yahumon spent the last 43 years of his life.

He joined the hundreds of staff members at the palace in 1983 and at the age of 68, he decided to come home in January 2026.

Life in Kottakkal before the Dubai life started.

In the 1970s, the dream of every young man in Kottakkal was to go to Dubai.

So, like all the others, I also had the dream of going to Dubai. But after my father's death, my family wanted me to stay back to take care of the animal skin business which my father had started.

We were a big family of nine siblings, 5 brothers and 3 sisters and somebody had to take care of them too.

Even my younger brother had gone to Dubai after school. So, I thought, I would be the last in Kottakkal to go to Dubai.

IMAGE: Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, third from left, with his three sons on the day of their marriage. Photograph: Kind courtesy X

A Palace Visa Changes Everything

My younger brother who had a royal palace visa worked in the palace as a driver.

I pestered him to get a visa for me. Finally, he was able to arrange a palace visa for me too.

That was how my turn came in 1983.

I had no idea what I would be doing there. It could be that of a driver or something else.

One of my neighbours told me, first it would be serving tea to the royalty.

Whatever it was, whether it was serving Kahwa tea or taking care of the vehicles, I was ready to do anything, I just wanted to go to Dubai!

On the 1st of January 1983, I started my journey to Dubai via Bombay.

Inside a World of Luxury

My job was to work inside the royal palace of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum who was at that time the deputy prime minister of Dubai.

I was totally wonderstruck as it was the first time that I was seeing a palace; it was like going to a different world.

I think there were around 200 staff working inside the palace then. Today, the number is much, much, more.

Initially I didn't know what was expected of me. I was put under one Arab who gave me the uniform first and then asked me to first observe at various departments.

That was how my first day and life inside the palace started; getting trained as a foreman in all the departments in the royal palace.

When the Arab found that I worked loyally, honestly and very diligently in whichever department I was put, I was given more and more important jobs as days passed by like taking care of the purchases for the palace.

Interestingly, I became Yahya to everyone there in the palace though my name was Yahumon!

The palace stood on a ground that had acres and acres of land, maybe bigger than Kottakkal itself!

There were many guest houses, swimming pools, and facilities to play all the games in the world.

You could see many animals roaming around too.

There were designated areas for men and women as women stayed in a different area than the men.

After work, we were also allowed to play games. Slowly, I got used to this new life.

Cars, Horses and Royal Kitchens

It is to be seen to believe the size of the yard for cars.

The moment a new car came out anywhere in the world, it would arrive in the palace too.

There were around 50 drivers in the yard to keep the cars ready for the Sheikh.

Once the Sheikh decided on a vehicle, that would be announced, and it was the duty of the driver to bring it forward.

All the male members of the royal family, from the late Sheikh to the crown prince and his brothers, loved to drive and never used the service of the drivers. Till his last days, the late Sheikh drove his own vehicle.

They were also crazy about horses. There were many stables and hundreds of people from London and America worked in the stables taking care of the horses.

But the maximum activities happened in the kitchen. The amount of food that was prepared every day could be compared to our weddings. The spread was so lavish from lamb to chicken to fish. So also the amount.

The royal family was very particular that everyone including the staff had good food for every meal.

IMAGE: Yahumon is felicitated. Photograph: Chemmukkan Yahumon

Went on a short-term visa but stayed on for decades.

My younger brother left after 14 years of service, but I stayed on.

My short-term visa became a long term one when the Arab boss found me a hardworking, loyal person.

Another added advantage was there was no communication gap between my Arab boss and me as I understood Arabic.

Among ourselves, we spoke in Hindi as there were lots of Indian and Pakistani staff in the palace.

After 5 years, I was allowed to bring my family. That helped me get good medical care for my first daughter who was unwell.

Two of my daughters were born in Dubai.

I could provide good education to my daughters; one of them works in Dubai and another in Singapore.

I lost my unwell daughter when she was 21, and I buried her there itself. I had to leave her there when I decided to come back.

Another sad day in my life was when the Sheikh died in 2021 and it happened when I was on leave in Kerala.

The Wedding That Stunned Dubai

The Sheikh had six children and they were very small when I reached there.

The eldest is today the crown prince, a kind young man.

In no time came the wedding of the boys who grew up amongst us, and in front of my eyes. I couldn't believe so many years had passed since I came to the palace.

And the wedding!

The wedding of Crown Prince ShEikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his two brothers in May 2019 and the reception at the Dubai World Trade Centre in June was something to be seen to believe.

I have not seen anything as grand as that in my life.

It was a week-long wedding. I can only compare it to the temple festivals we have here where everyone in the village participates and enjoys.

The entire population of Dubai became part of the wedding celebrations.

All the parks in Dubai were converted into as the wedding ground. There were a lot of programmes; not just Arab programmes but there was music and dance from Kerala also.

That was a tribute to the number of Keralites employed in Dubai and also inside the palace.

I am unable to describe how much food was prepared. I lost count of the number of goats that were slaughtered.

Throughout the day, fresh food was prepared and served to the guests who were overflowing in the city.

It was as if the wedding festivities never ended.

Though I am not a person with any special ability but because I was there for many years, I was able to overlook everything as part of the palace staff.

Because I saw those princes grew up in front of my eyes, I looked at the wedding as an event that was happening in my family.

Respect Beyond Royalty

The crown prince and his brothers were so well brought up that they never behaved like the royals.

They treated all the staff with such respect that they would ask us to sit with them to have food. They never entertained anyone standing behind them when they ate.

If the crown prince saw us walking on the road or waiting for transport, he would immediately stop his car and give us a lift in his car.

This is one thing I admire about them, they don't discriminate based on religion or class which unfortunately we Indians do. They treated everyone as equals.

The Call to Return Home

The palace had provided me with a house. I had a good salary. Food was free.

In the last three years, I had no work at all.

Once someone asked the late Sheikh, why do you have old people as staff who can't work properly? He said, 'They came to me when they were young and they worked for many years for us. I will not ask them to leave only because they are old.'

That became the rule inside the palace.

The palace never ask the old hands to retire and leave. They can continue staying there as long as they want.

When they find you as trustworthy and loyal, they go out of their way to treat you with lots of respect and regard. That was why I was there for 43 years.

Why then did you decide to come back? Everybody asked me this question.

In fact, the crown prince also asked me, 'Are you unhappy about anything? Why do you want to leave?' He then told me I could stay as long as I wanted.

But I wanted to come back home. There comes a time in your life when you want to come back to your roots. I got that calling.

Before I left, they felicitated me for the 43 years of my service with gifts and a certificate.

I can only look back with gratitude the love and respect they gave me.

