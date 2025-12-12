She Cleared NEET at 47!

'Age is not an issue if you are chasing your dream. If you have support from your family, you can achieve anything.'

Here is a 47 year old who cracked NEET at her first attempt when many young people half her age write the examination several times to be successful.

Meet Juwana P from Kanjangadu in Kerala.

She is indeed an inspiration to all those who think they are too old to chase their dreams.

A father's dream.

My father Abdul Razak's dream was to see us, his two daughters, as doctors though he was a banker.

The truth is, becoming a doctor was not my dream at all. When I was a schoolgirl, I wanted to be a teacher, and I used to study my lessons as if I was a teacher with a stick in my hand!

Maybe because I had a comfortable life, there was nothing I really desired to do. I lead a happy life as a schoolgirl and a college girl.

I did not take writing the medical entrance exam seriously. Naturally, I did not secure admission in any medical college, perhaps shattering my father's dream.

After graduating in zoology, I got admission for a mster's in medical pharmacology at KMC, Mangalore, on merit. That was the closest I reached realising my father's dream.

While I was in my third semester, my father died all of a sudden. I was so close to my father that I felt my life itself collapsed after his death.

I did not write the exam that year. Rather, I could not.

His passing away affected me so badly that I slipped into depression unable to accept the reality.

IMAGE: Juwana with her husband.

Discontinuing studies and getting married to a doctor

In October 2000, the same year my father passed away, I married Dr Abdullah.

Before our marriage, I asked him whether he would mind if I discontinued my studies. He was okay with whatever I wanted to do.

It was my father who used to take me to KMC, and I just couldn't go there without him. I couldn't bring myself to continue my studies as it reminded me of my father.

After my marriage, I adjusted to domesticity, giving birth to four children, one girl and three boys.

My life centred around my children, taking them to school, taking care of their studies and other needs.

Once they grew up, and were able to take care of themselves, I felt I didn't have anything to do.

That was how I started travelling and I did travel a lot.

Husband motivates her to study further

That was when my husband asked me whether I wanted to continue my studies. He knew about my father's dream to see me as a doctor.

I must say my husband was the motivating factor behind me taking an interest in studying. He encouraged me constantly saying, you can study and realise your father's dream.

I felt so proud when my daughter Mariam joined the Trivandrum Medical College. Now, she is doing her house surgery there. She is married to a doctor (Dr Habeeb Rahman).

Both the boys (Salih Abdurrazak and Salman Abdul Qadir) also got admission to study medicine. The fourth one is still in school.

Only when my children started their medical studies did I really understand what my father would have felt if I had become a doctor.

When he was alive and when I was young, I didn't fully understand the feeling of a parent.

My father never forced us to do anything, but he really wanted to see us sisters as doctors. It was his dream.

He even took me to Trivandrum to write the medical college entrance exam but I did not clear the exam. I was not motivated enough or serious enough then.

Now that he was gone, I felt I should fulfil his dream, though late.

That was also a huge motivating factor. Though my father was not there amongst us, I felt if I became a doctor, my father would be happy and proud.

IMAGE: Juwana with her family.

In fact, when my children were preparing for the entrance exam, I wondered quite a few times about giving it a try. In 2020, the government had removed the age bar for NEET.

Though I was eligible to write the exam, and my husband and children encouraged to try, I decided not to disturb their preparations.

There was a lot of study material at home.

Finally, ready to write NEET

Once my third son, Salman, joined medical college, I thought the time had come for me to try.

I must thank my husband for setting up a table and chair for me. He kept all the study materials on the table. He made sure that I had to only do one thing: Study.

If not for his unwavering support, I would not have prepared or written the exam.

He deserved all the applause for me clearing NEET AT my first attempt!

It was he who filled in the application form. As he did that, he had told me, 'It is your application, and I am doing everything. Now, you better pass the exam!'

I fulfilled my duty by studying.

Two days before the exam, I watched a lot of YouTube videos on how to write NEET and what to expect.

A 47 year old among students to write NEET

By nature, I am not a tense or a nervous person, I am generally quite relaxed. In fact, writing the exam excited me.

While standing in the queue among children, some of them asked me, 'Are you a teacher?'

I chuckled and said, 'No, I am also like you, here to write the exam!'

They were surprised to see someone old enough to be their mother standing in the same queue.

Some of Salman's friends also were there to write the exam. They were happy and amused to see their friend's mum standing along with them.

Then, there was my nephew also to write the exam!

From the watchman to the examiners, all of them checked my exam admit card several times. A lot of cheating takes place these days with adults writing the exam in place of children.

On top of that, I wear a burqa too!

Altogether it was amusing to see the confused and surprised reactions of everyone.

A point to remember while writing NEET

My husband specifically told me not to answer any question which I was not sure about as there was negative mark for wrong answers. I had this habit of answering as many questions as I could, some even guess work.

But when I went to write NEET, he reminded me again and again that I should attempt only the questions I was hundred percent sure about. And it really helped me clear the exam with a decent rank at my very first attempt.

Checking the NEET result online

Finally, the day NEET results were to be announced came. But I was not tense at all.

It was my husband who checked the results online, and he told me, I cleared it!

I was happy I could clear NEET in my first attempt at 47!

But I have no plan to go far away to study. I want to join the nearest medical college and study BDS there. Joining the college is getting delayed as the college is awaiting the approval letter.

Now, my husband says I should prepare for NEET properly, join the MBBS course and specialise in gynaecology. I am not sure about it as by the time I finish MBBS, I will be in my mid-fifties!

I only want to have Dr before my name, and it is for my father! I want to be a doctor only to fulfil my late father's dream.

'Recently a mother and daughter came to talk to me with a huge smile on their face saying, I was an inspiration to the girl.'

Becoming a hero at 47!

Initially I found the idea of talking to newspapers unsettling. I didn't think what I did was anything spectacular.

But then, they said what I achieved was very motivational and inspirational.

That is when I thought if my story could inspire women to chase their dreams at any point in their lives, it would be great.

The very fact that I was a Muslim woman in a burqa made my story all the more interesting to many people.

But my children are more excited about the newspapers writing about me! My daughter said, her professors appreciated what her mother has achieved!

Recently while on a drive, we stopped on the highway to have a cup of tea. A mother and daughter came to talk to me with a huge smile on their face saying, I was an inspiration to the girl. They even wanted a selfie with me!

While visiting a relative, so many people came to shake my hands and take pictures with me.

I admit, these incidents are exciting and fun.

Of course, I am happy to be an inspiration to many women.

My message is, age is not an issue if you are chasing your dream. If you have support from your family, you can achieve anything.

